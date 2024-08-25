EDINBURGH 2024: Review: GOOD BOY, The Space @ Surgeon's Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Good Boy follows the story of 'Boy', a young man dealing with the aftermath of his first-ever relationship. Based on a true story, this is an honest and raw play from writer James Farley, which doesn't shy away from discomfort. In fact, it dives headfirst into it.

Boy, wide-eyed and innocent, wants to know what it feels like to be in love. Or, rather, he wants to be loved. So, when an older, more experienced man begins to show him attention, he'll do whatever it takes to keep it. However, when red flags turn into blaring alarms following a shocking discovery, he calls things off. As a distraction from both his pain and horror, he throws himself into the world of casual sex.

Many of those who have experienced severe trauma use humour as a protective shield, and this rings true for Boy. This, at times, can mean that the more emotional moments are undercut by jokes without being given time to breathe or for the audience to sit with the gravity of what is happening. There also seems to be an omission of real confrontation, which could have helped to tie things together somewhat.

Though the topics explored within this performance are held with a certain tenderness, it is worth checking out content warnings beforehand. Produced in collaboration with Survivors UK, there are also resources available to those who may need them after the show.

The staging for Good Boy is relatively simple, with two chairs and a box of props. However, this allows for all of the focus to remain on Boy and his story, which is what is more important here. With a difficult subject matter to grapple with, audiences are given nowhere to look but at Boy. It's honest, heart-wrenching work, and Farley is a writer of promise.

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More