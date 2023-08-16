EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUNSHINE ON LEITH, Assembly Rooms, Bijou

Following Ally and Davy as they return home to Leith from their overseas army station, Captivate Theatre’s production of Sunshine on Leith walks the line between emotional and funny to near-perfection, providing an endlessly entertaining performance of this much-loved show.

The whole cast bring a balanced performance throughout; one that is theatrical and fun at the show’s highs, yet capable of capturing deep emotion in its heavier moments. As the two men re-adjust to civilian life with their family they are met with love, heartache, opportunity, and loss, their stories tied together with that of the remaining cast and set to music by The Proclaimers in what has become one of Scotland’s most-loved modern musicals.

The choreography by Dannielle Logan is fun and well-rehearsed, and the cast and ensemble do well to carry out their routines on such a small stage. The vocals are outstanding throughout, particularly that of Hazel Beattie (Jean) who brings the house down with her powerful solo performance of the title song, "Sunshine on Leith". A bigger venue would have served this production well, with the band being slightly too loud for vocals at times and the more intricate routines feeling somewhat cramped. However, the group did well to execute such a polished performance despite the restrictions of the venue.

Sandy Queenan gives the perfect portrayal of Rab in what is the quintessential essence of a Scottish dad (and one that is far more realistic than you’d find on most big screens). His dry wit keeps the deliberately over-the-top line deliveries early in the show feeling more grounded and it’s a contrast that works well. The relationships between the characters feels real and this is crucial in letting the poignant moments hit home and the joyous ones lift the audience up with them.

Sunshine on Leith is an uplifting and exceptionally fun 90 minutes of musical theatre. The routines are well choreographed and well-directed, and it's clear each cast member is giving it their all.

A fantastic production guaranteed to sweep its audience along in its wake.

Sunshine on Leith runs Aug 16-26 at Assembly Rooms - Bijou.