EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHOW ME YOUR TATTOO, The Stand's New Town Theatre

Doing exactly what it says on the tin, Show Me Your Tattoo is Billy Kirkwood’s improv comedy show centred entirely around his own tattoos, the audience’s tattoos, and some truly awful finds from the internet. (Seriously, I didn’t know tattoos could stalk my nightmares until now…they’re haunting me).

Kirkwood somehow manages to bring a dazzling amount of energy to his stand-up yet simultaneously makes it look as natural as breathing for him. He charges on stage (realises everyone is too busy drawing on their handouts to notice, then demands a do-over) and jumps in immediately, starting some good-natured audience banter early on to set the tone. Chaotic, but in a way that suits his style of comedy perfectly, he jumps between audience members and entries on “tattoo bingo” bringing non-stop laughs with his easy west-coast Scottish humour and rapid one-liners.

Like tattoos, this show might fit the same format as others out there, but each one is entirely unique. This isn’t someone who has perfected a routine to perform on repeat, his witty remarks and off-the-cuff jokes are entirely in response to audience participation and this just shows off his natural ability to make anything funny.

It helps that the subject is something he’s clearly invested in, and something that brings a great deal of intrigue from people without being too niche. This is a show for people with tattoos who want to participate and for those who just find the concept of body art interesting (and the tattoo disasters of the world morbidly fascinating). It’s funny, interactive, and just plain fun.

There’s no backdrop of societal collapse, climate disaster, or political scandal with Show Me Your Tattoo; it’s just an entertaining, albeit temporary, escape from all of the above.

Show Me Your Tattoo runs at The Stand's New Town Theatre until Aug 27.