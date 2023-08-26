EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DANIEL FOXX: VILLAIN, Pleasance Courtyard

A finely crafted hour of stand-up and musical comedy, Daniel Foxx is the most villainous (read: charismatic, theatrical, witty with a hint of scathing, and capable of absolutely commanding a rousing musical number) entry to the to the Pleasance’s portfolio of Fringe shows.

From the social isolation to the melodrama and the sense of style, Villain points out that many a movie villain has undeniable parallels to aspects of the LGBTQ+ community. Diving into baddies of childhood favourites like Aladdin, Foxx discusses the lack of queer representation growing up and how finding it only in the dramatic and catty villains has moved from frustrating to actually pretty iconic.

However, he also notes the hugely positive impact having an openly gay hero would have on LGBTQ+ children and how it would have been game-changing for him personally. Like many modern LGBTQ+ performers, the humour on display in Villain has been forged in the pain of growing up ‘different’ and the ever-present fear judgement, but more overwhelmingly in the sheer joy and power of self-acceptance. In the freedom that comes from owning who you are and not caring what society says about it because it has simply stopped being worthy of your time.

Foxx’s humour is wickedly sharp, and his vocals wouldn’t be out of place on a West End stage. His delivery is confident yet endearing, controlled yet animated, and his comedic timing is impeccable. As a result, Villain is a well-balanced show that is relentlessly hilarious and feels like a joy to be part of. In fact, the closest thing he came to a heckler was a member of the audience who complained within earshot that her cheeks were hurting from laughing too much.

Villain is a brilliantly creative and fun mix of musical theatre and comedy that puts a fresh spin on the villains of our favourite works of fiction. If being the baddie of the story is a sense of style and self-assurance, a refusal to conform to society’s expectations, and a sometimes outright aggressive approach to self-care, then let us usher in the villain era.

Daniel Foxx: Villain is at the Pleasance Courtyard until 27 August