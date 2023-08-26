EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DANIEL FOXX: VILLAIN, Pleasance Courtyard

A wickedly funny and theatrical ode to the closest thing queer millennials got to representation: The Movie Villain

By: Aug. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 2 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity Photo 3 Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 4 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DANIEL FOXX: VILLAIN, Pleasance Courtyard

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DANIEL FOXX: VILLAIN, Pleasance Courtyard A finely crafted hour of stand-up and musical comedy, Daniel Foxx is the most villainous (read: charismatic, theatrical, witty with a hint of scathing, and capable of absolutely commanding a rousing musical number) entry to the to the Pleasance’s portfolio of Fringe shows.

From the social isolation to the melodrama and the sense of style, Villain points out that many a movie villain has undeniable parallels to aspects of the LGBTQ+ community. Diving into baddies of childhood favourites like Aladdin, Foxx discusses the lack of queer representation growing up and how finding it only in the dramatic and catty villains has moved from frustrating to actually pretty iconic.

However, he also notes the hugely positive impact having an openly gay hero would have on LGBTQ+ children and how it would have been game-changing for him personally. Like many modern LGBTQ+ performers, the humour on display in Villain has been forged in the pain of growing up ‘different’ and the ever-present fear judgement, but more overwhelmingly in the sheer joy and power of self-acceptance. In the freedom that comes from owning who you are and not caring what society says about it because it has simply stopped being worthy of your time.

Foxx’s humour is wickedly sharp, and his vocals wouldn’t be out of place on a West End stage. His delivery is confident yet endearing, controlled yet animated, and his comedic timing is impeccable. As a result, Villain is a well-balanced show that is relentlessly hilarious and feels like a joy to be part of.  In fact, the closest thing he came to a heckler was a member of the audience who complained within earshot that her cheeks were hurting from laughing too much.

Villain is a brilliantly creative and fun mix of musical theatre and comedy that puts a fresh spin on the villains of our favourite works of fiction. If being the baddie of the story is a sense of style and self-assurance, a refusal to conform to society’s expectations, and a sometimes outright aggressive approach to self-care, then let us usher in the villain era.  

Daniel Foxx: Villain is at the Pleasance Courtyard until 27 August




RELATED STORIES

1
Review: TURANDOT, Grimeborn Festival, Arcola Theatre Photo
Review: TURANDOT, Grimeborn Festival, Arcola Theatre

The thrill of operatic voices singing up close and personal in a radical re-interpretation of an opera ripe for bringing into the 21st century

2
Review: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Southwark Playhouse Elephant Photo
Review: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Southwark Playhouse Elephant

In this musical, Franklin Shepard's pursuit of fame and money unbalances his personal and professional life, and those around him. No one is happy in this harsh expose of the backstage reality behind 'putting on a show', which makes closing number 'Our Time' the most devastating moment of the production.

3
Hannah Waddingham to Present FANTASY, MYTHS AND LEGENDS PROM at the Royal Albert Hall Photo
Hannah Waddingham to Present FANTASY, MYTHS AND LEGENDS PROM at the Royal Albert Hall

Emmy Award-winning actress and singer Hannah Waddingham will present an evening of orchestral works from film, television and gaming, from titles including Harry Potter, Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones and World of Warcraft. The BBC Concert Orchestra led by their new Chief Conductor, Anna-Maria Helsing, will be joined by Mezzo Soprano Felicity Buckland and The Huddersfield Choral Society.

4
Review: CANDY, Park Theatre Photo
Review: CANDY, Park Theatre

One of the most unique and important narratives of masculinity and sexuality that I’ve seen- told in a 75-minute showcase of immense talent.

From This Author - L Gourley

L. Gourley: writer of fiction (debut novel Incipience released July 2020) and non-fiction with special interests in satirical and dark comedy, mental health, alternative music, and musical theatre. Wh... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALPHABET SOUP, Le Monde, ShanghaiEDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALPHABET SOUP, Le Monde, Shanghai
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHOW ME YOUR TATTOO, The Stand's New Town TheatreEDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHOW ME YOUR TATTOO, The Stand's New Town Theatre
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 2020 THE MUSICAL, Underbelly, Bristo SquareEDINBURGH 2023: Review: 2020 THE MUSICAL, Underbelly, Bristo Square
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BEST IN CLASS, Laughing Horse @ The Three SistersEDINBURGH 2023: Review: BEST IN CLASS, Laughing Horse @ The Three Sisters

Videos

Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer Video Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End Video
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
EL MAGO POP
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
FUNNY GIRL

Recommended For You