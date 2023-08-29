EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SCAREDY FAT, Pleasance

Scaredy Fat ran at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

By: Aug. 29, 2023

Edinburgh Festival
Our host for the performance, Scaredy is dressed as an old-fashioned usherette in a red velvet uniform. Writer Colm McCready performs as Scaredy and appears in video footage as the terrifying vampire-like character Count Calories. 

Scaredy Fat looks at the fatphobia and tropes used in horror movies. As a young boy, Scaredy has his sexual awakening to A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge. As an isolated rural gay, he didn't have much access to anything other than his dad's ancient old work laptop and a DVD rental store. He fell in love with horror films and used to watch them along with his older brother and his friends. Well, 'with' meaning through a crack in the door as he hid in the hallway.

Scaredy Fat is an absolute treat for fans of the horror genre and pop culture references. From Goosebumps as a gateway drug to teen slashers, Scaredy takes us through fat representation in these films. Scaredy's own experiences are intertwined with the narrative as people start to make comments about his own weight and he wonders why fat people are either the baddies or the first to die in these films he loves so much. 

The narrative alone is strong but it is enhanced with the effects of an old VHS player, cinema-style seats and the classic ring of a landline- never a good sign in a scary movie... There's a lot of fun to be had with iconic songs such as Vogue and The Monster Mash having their lyrics changed to feature horror movie heartthrobs. Scaredy Fat also features some absolutely flawless lip-syncs.

McCready is a very engaging and likeable performer who has crafted a highly enjoyable show with a lot of heart behind it. 




