EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OLIVIA XING: PARTY SCHOOL, Just The Tonic At The Grassmarket Centre

Olivia Xing presents an underdeveloped hour of stand up

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 3 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OLIVIA XING: PARTY SCHOOL, Just The Tonic At The Grassmarket Centre

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OLIVIA XING: PARTY SCHOOL, Just The Tonic At The Grassmarket Centre

Debuting at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe at the young age of 20, Olivia Xing presents a solo hour of comedy in her show Party School.

Xing opens the nights proceedings by riffing on a bad review she had received a few days prior, explaining that the critic had attributed her "broken English" as a major reason for the show's failure. Olivia does cleverly quip that she was made in China and therefore makes no promises about the quality of the show, though unfortunately it must be admitted that her broken English - which is no fault of her own - does cause issues as far as the delivery and flow of certain jokes go, therefore having a major impact on the rest of the show.

Regardless of this, it seems as though Party School never would have succeeded as an hour of stand up due to the poor structural problems throughout her routines. She often begins a line of thought around the pronounciation of her name or on politics and simply never finishes said thought. Similar to the flow of her jokes, the show also lacks any real flow or cohesion to it, seeming more like a slew of thoughts and stories spilling out rather than a genuine narrative.

Perhaps the biggest turn off from the show is Olivia's repeated stating that this is a very political show with a lot of political jokes, though there are never really any jokes, more just her declaring her own opinions (which are far from unpopular, the whole room is in agreement with her) on politics. Occasionally she'll make a slightly funnier comment, like how it feels as though Italy have been forgiven for their part in World War Two but Germany have not, which of course is because Italy has better food.

There are bright spots to the show but these usually come in the more spontaneous moments of the show, such as when she said she had experimented with drugs in college and when asked "which ones?" by an audience member she said "mainly birth control pills". 

It is clear Olivia has something about her, a form of charisma or natural spark that does make her a draw to audiences and these off-the-cuff moments prove that she is funny, it is just in her comedic timings and the writing of actual jokes that she fails to impress. However, considering Xing is only 20 years old, there seems to be plenty of room for growth for the young comedian.

Olivia Xing: Party School isn't a great hour of comedy but it isn't a terrible one either. Just as there are negatives to the show there are also positives and through the cracks it is clear that there is something about Olivia Xing that works. Whether this can be honed and mastered though is up to Xing.

Olivia Xing: Party School runs at Just the Tonic at the Grassmarket Centre until 27 August.




RELATED STORIES

1
Christopher Biggins Reveals Guests Joining Him in Edinburgh For His TEA WITH Chat Shows Photo
Christopher Biggins Reveals Guests Joining Him in Edinburgh For His TEA WITH Chat Shows

Christopher Biggins, the much-loved actor, presenter and entertainer, has announced the line-up for TEA with Christopher Biggins & Guests at The Fringe at Prestonfield (venue 105) for fun, chat and fabulous musical entertainment when the new Edinburgh Festival Fringe venue opens its doors from Friday 18 – Sunday 27 August 2023. 

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: YES-YA-YEBO!, Laughing Horse @ The Counting House Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: YES-YA-YEBO!, Laughing Horse @ The Counting House

​​​​​​​All from the township areas of Lwandle/Nomzamo and areas from Macassar outside Cape Town. Yes – Ya – Yebo! consists of five girls and four boys all around the age range of 16 -24. Not one of these members have ever been abroad or on an aeroplane.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: THE SLIGHTLY ANNOYING ELEPHANT, Debating Hall At Gilded Balloon Teviot Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: THE SLIGHTLY ANNOYING ELEPHANT, Debating Hall At Gilded Balloon Teviot

The Slightly Annoying Elephant has been adapted for stage by London's award-winning puppeteers, Little Angel Theatre from the David Walliams book of the same name, illustrated by Tony Ross. The elephant arrives unexpectedly on protagonist Sam’s doorstep creating mayhem in its wake #edfringe #childrenstheatre

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: I HOPE YOUR FLOWERS BLOOM, Scottish Storytelling Centre Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: I HOPE YOUR FLOWERS BLOOM, Scottish Storytelling Centre

Flitting between romantic obsession and botanical description, this semi-autobiographical piece by Raymond Wilson offers a raw, moving and genuinely humorous exploration of healthy masculinity, self-worth and working-class access to nature. Through his friendship with Flo and her modern nomadic lifestyle, Raymond attempts to escape the greyness of the Glasgow scheme into Scotland's natural world, with some unflinching self-reflection along the way.

From This Author - Mark Carnochan

Born and raised in Edinburgh, Mark Carnochan has been surrounded by arts and culture his entire life thanks to the likes of the Edinburgh Fringe and the Edinburgh International Film Festival. With a g... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE INVISIBLE MAN, TheSpace On The MileEDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE INVISIBLE MAN, TheSpace On The Mile
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: FRANKENSTEIN, TheSpace @ Venue 45EDINBURGH 2023: Review: FRANKENSTEIN, TheSpace @ Venue 45
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: FRANK SKINNER: 30 YEARS OF DIRT, Assembly George SquareEDINBURGH 2023: Review: FRANK SKINNER: 30 YEARS OF DIRT, Assembly George Square
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: RUBY MCCOLLISTER: TRAGEDY at Underbelly, CowgateEDINBURGH 2023: Review: RUBY MCCOLLISTER: TRAGEDY at Underbelly, Cowgate

Videos

Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colin Geddis: OVERKILL
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/19-9/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Santi & Naz
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
The Traverse (12/05-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ria Lina: Riawakening
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Dunoon Burgh Hall (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LORENZO
Summerhall (Anatomy Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/28-11/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# stark bollock naked
Assembly Roxy (Downstairs) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Osprey Arena (9/18-9/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You