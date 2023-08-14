EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MARI CRAWFORD: BIPOLAR BADASS, Paradise In The Vault

A frank yet entertaining and uplifting exploration of one woman's experience with bipolar disorder.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 3 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MARI CRAWFORD: BIPOLAR BADASS, Paradise In The Vault

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MARI CRAWFORD: BIPOLAR BADASS, Paradise In The Vault Bipolar Badass, a one-woman show by performer Mari Crawford, is a frank yet entertaining look into her experience with bipolar disorder, a mental illness that she highlights is still extremely stigmatised.

Whilst comedy and arts festivals are becoming increasingly saturated with mental health content, it’s far less common to see complex mental illness represented in a meaningful way, so it’s refreshing to see a performance piece that’s designed to break down a heavy stigma whilst also providing a personal catharsis for the artist.

Bipolar Badass is a mix of theatre, lecture, and stand-up routine – perhaps at times not quite finding the perfect balance between each of these in a short run time – and tells the story of her first symptoms through to diagnosis and acceptance. There’s a creative use of diary entries, interviews, and recorded phone calls which help the show along and offer different perspectives to Crawford’s experiences. It’s an incredibly important story to tell.

Creative expression in the wake of mental illness or as a tool for recovery is incredibly powerful, and the vulnerability on show in a piece like Bipolar Badass can never be taken for granted. The fact that Crawford is also able to share humour in it is a display of her creativity and strength, and it makes the tough content more accessible to people who may never have experienced complex mental illness.  

It's particularly interesting that she mentions the banality of life with mental illness such as bipolar disorder. Although the severe highs and lows might make for more interesting “content” the reality is most often a far cry from stock images of dramatic meltdowns and far more mundane. She remarks that the worst breakdowns of your life happen in beige rooms; anyone with experience with complex and enduring mental illness will find the truth in this sentiment.

Although shows like Bipolar Badass led by those with lived experience are crucial in tackling misinformation in a way that breaks down peoples’ defences, it’s worth cautioning that every experience is different. Statements like “[symptom] is” can come across as absolute but are rarely representative of all experiences when it comes to mental health, and it should be stressed this applies to the performer’s experience only. Especially when this refers to other adjacent and equally misunderstood aspects of mental illness.

The performance has a short run-time, but it simultaneously manages to be educational, emotional, and fun, and that is something Crawford should be proud of.  It’s uplifting to hear her journey go from her lowest lows to a point of not only self-acceptance but one of pride. Those with similar experiences will undoubtedly feel a sense of connection with this show, and those who don’t will learn something important from it.

Bipolar Badass runs Aug 21-27 at Paradise in The Vault.  




RELATED STORIES

1
TheSpaceUK to Welcome WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY?, LES MILLENIABLES, and More This Wee Photo
TheSpaceUK to Welcome WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY?, LES MILLENIABLES, and More This Week

From pop-rock musicals to queer cabaret icons, cult classics to murder mysteries, and even Ghanian acrobatics alongside a cappella anthems. With over 50 new shows gracing the stages this week, seize the opportunity to take a chance and discover something that will entice, excite, and thoroughly entertain you at theSpaceUK.

2
THE LAST FLAPPER Enters Final Week of Performances at Edinburgh Fringe Photo
THE LAST FLAPPER Enters Final Week of Performances at Edinburgh Fringe

The Last Flapper will end its EdFringe run on 19 August at Greenside @ Riddles Court – Clover Studio (Venue 16). The show premieres a new version of William Luce's play which has been created by DuBord and Texan director Lydia Mackay. 

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE COLLIES SHED, Gilded Balloon Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE COLLIE'S SHED, Gilded Balloon

Based in a Men's Shed in East Lothian, The Collie's Shed follows four retired miners as they discover how a review into the policing of the '80s mining strikes and a potential Miners' Pardon Bill by the Scottish Government suddenly affects them, their friendships and their relationships. Journey with us through time as we hear how one unforgettable and violent day of striking at Bilston Glen Colliery leaves our characters wrestling with what is right and wrong. Learn who our characters are, who they once were and where they stand on the picket line...

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHEVALIER: HOBBYHORSE CIRCUS Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHEVALIER: HOBBYHORSE CIRCUS

An irresistibly charming homage to the magnificent circus horses and the silent movie era. Inspired by the history of traditional horse circuses, the skilful ringmaster performs acrobatics, juggling and balancing with an amazing cast of hobby horses. As the horses take centre stage, part of the story is told in short silent movies. The artist's innovative and playful work with the hobby horses brings the magic of circus alive!

From This Author - L Gourley

L. Gourley: writer of fiction (debut novel Incipience released July 2020) and non-fiction with special interests in satirical and dark comedy, mental health, alternative music, and musical theatre. Wh... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MARI CRAWFORD: BIPOLAR BADASS, Paradise In The VaultEDINBURGH 2023: Review: MARI CRAWFORD: BIPOLAR BADASS, Paradise In The Vault
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE HUNGER, Assembly George Square StudiosEDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE HUNGER, Assembly George Square Studios
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DEATH SUITS YOU, Bedlam TheatreEDINBURGH 2023: Review: DEATH SUITS YOU, Bedlam Theatre
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: UNSTUCK WITH YOU, Greenside @ Nicolson SquareEDINBURGH 2023: Review: UNSTUCK WITH YOU, Greenside @ Nicolson Square

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# June
Greenside Venues @ Infirmary Street (8/21-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# stark bollock naked
Assembly Roxy (Downstairs) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bill's 44th
Underbelly Cowgate (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Watson: The Final Problem
Assembly Studio 3 (3/08-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Civic House (9/21-9/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Byre Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morgan Rees: RoboTop (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Ruckus
Pleasance Courtyard (Baby Grand) (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You