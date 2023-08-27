EDINBURGH 2023: Review: IMA, Assembly

IMA (Pray) is an immersive circus experience that is being held at Murrayfield Ice Rink throughout August.

Upon entering, you're given a tied white ribbon that you can unfold and add to the wall of ribbons- the top level has come from a previous performance in Budapest and the Edinburgh ribbons will carry on to the next destination. Each ribbon represents a dream or a prayer. It's wonderfully atmospheric and the low lighting prepares us for the performance space.

The audience is quickly seated as the performer is already in the middle of the room, warmed up for the show. Covered in a white sheet the first section of the show is a movement piece by this performer which looks simple but I imagine is anything but.

The space itself is truly incredible. The lights come through the dark curtains like starlight and the music makes this an almost magical experience. Running at just forty minutes the time flies by as the audience remains completely transfixed by the incredible acrobatics. Away from the bustle of the fringe, this is a very peaceful and relaxing experience.

The way the space and the lighting are used makes you feel as though you're the only person in the room with this performer. It's certainly not like anything else I've experienced at the theatre and this beautiful piece completely transports you.

Photo credit: Bálint Hirling