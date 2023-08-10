EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GARRETT MILLERICK: NEVER HAD IT SO GOOD, Monkey Barrel

Garrett Millerick decided that this was the year he was going to write a positive show. But he just can't help himself. Why is everyone moaning all the time?

When Millerick was eight years old the only things he wanted were to own Red Dwarf on video and to have a phone. We now have the ability to watch anything we want at all time so why aren't we happy?

The very kind gentleman who showed me to my front row seat assuring me there was no audience participation sits somewhat at odds with this very shouty man who is now onstage. To be fair, there's a lot to shout about. Things are pretty awful. We're stuck in a loop of constant remakes, sequels and reboots as people desperately try and relive the days when they were happy.

The thing about comedy reviewing is you can't pick and choose when to be offended. You can't laugh at the astute observation that they really should have stopped making Star Wars a long time ago but take umbrage to the suggestion that the Sex and the City reboot is unnecessary...

Garrett Millerick also highlights at the top of the show that he's made some lifestyle changes since his last visit to the Fringe. There's more about this later and although the most personal material is slightly rushed at the end it is solid.

Millerick's observations, particularly about the sanity of people who are spending their summer holiday sitting in basements seeing comedian after comedian are bang on. Despite his ranty persona, there is an air of cheekiness to his delivery- as though he might burst out laughing at any given moment.

Never Had It So Good is a properly brilliant hour of observational comedy from a fantastic comedian.

Photo credit: Edward Moore