EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GARRETT MILLERICK: NEVER HAD IT SO GOOD, Monkey Barrel

Garrett Millerick: Never Had It So Good runs at Monkey Barrel until 27 August

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GARRETT MILLERICK: NEVER HAD IT SO GOOD, Monkey Barrel
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GARRETT MILLERICK: NEVER HAD IT SO GOOD, Monkey Barrel

Garrett Millerick decided that this was the year he was going to write a positive show. But he just can't help himself. Why is everyone moaning all the time? 

When Millerick was eight years old the only things he wanted were to own Red Dwarf on video and to have a phone. We now have the ability to watch anything we want at all time so why aren't we happy? 

The very kind gentleman who showed me to my front row seat assuring me there was no audience participation sits somewhat at odds with this very shouty man who is now onstage. To be fair, there's a lot to shout about. Things are pretty awful. We're stuck in a loop of constant remakes, sequels and reboots as people desperately try and relive the days when they were happy.

The thing about comedy reviewing is you can't pick and choose when to be offended. You can't laugh at the astute observation that they really should have stopped making Star Wars a long time ago but take umbrage to the suggestion that the Sex and the City reboot is unnecessary... 

Garrett Millerick also highlights at the top of the show that he's made some lifestyle changes since his last visit to the Fringe. There's more about this later and although the most personal material is slightly rushed at the end it is solid.

Millerick's observations, particularly about the sanity of people who are spending their summer holiday sitting in basements seeing comedian after comedian are bang on. Despite his ranty persona, there is an air of cheekiness to his delivery- as though he might burst out laughing at any given moment.

Never Had It So Good is a properly brilliant hour of observational comedy from a fantastic comedian.

Photo credit: Edward Moore




RELATED STORIES

1
Caroline Rhea Heads To Gilded Balloon for Edfringe Photo
Caroline Rhea Heads To Gilded Balloon for Edfringe

Aunt Hilda herself is headed to Edinburgh as Canadian actress and stand-up comedian Caroline Rhea announces a brand new Fringe show at Gilded Balloon - 'I Identify As A Witch'.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: AWAKE AND NARCOLEPTIC Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: AWAKE AND NARCOLEPTIC Q&A

Wake up to the World Premiere of this raw, funny, and poignant solo show from narcoleptic comedian Sarah Albritton, host of the podcast Sleeping with Sarah. Called 'vulnerable and honest' by the Chicago Tribune, Sarah sheds light on the challenges of living with a misunderstood disorder. Directed by Josh Sobel, this show explores diagnosis, medication side effects, and misconceptions of invisible disabilities. Sarah's personal journey of self-discovery is interwoven with humorous anecdotes from relationship fails to hypnagogic hallucinations to sleep paralysis, and, of course, falling asleep at the worst moments. Don't sleep on this!

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 30 AND OUT, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 30 AND OUT, Pleasance Courtyard

Kit Sinclair’s 30 and Out takes a more adult approach to coming out narratives - a real life story of discovering yourself aged thirty, the show dives headfirst into queer sex, the club scene, homophobia, and relationships in a high energy hour of cabaret-style theatre.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: UNSTUCK WITH YOU, Greenside @ Nicolson Square Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: UNSTUCK WITH YOU, Greenside @ Nicolson Square

Unstuck With You is a poignant reflection on the significance of humanity in an empty and apathetic universe in which we take up an infinitesimal amount of space. An uplifting reminder of the importance of our everyday connections in a world tilted towards nihilism, it runs Aug 10-12 at Emerald Theatre.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: FIONA ALLEN: ON THE RUN, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: FIONA ALLEN: ON THE RUN, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: AWAKE AND NARCOLEPTIC Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: AWAKE AND NARCOLEPTIC Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LOUISE YOUNG: FERAL, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: LOUISE YOUNG: FERAL, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MY DAD WEARS A DRESS, UnderbellyEDINBURGH 2023: Review: MY DAD WEARS A DRESS, Underbelly

Videos

Video: What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video Video: What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Video
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight Video
First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Civic House (9/21-9/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Life Sporadic of Jess Wildgoose
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Steff Todd: GUESTLIST
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria
Pleasance Dome (Queen Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# stark bollock naked
Assembly Roxy (Downstairs) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bill's 44th
Underbelly Cowgate (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Ice Hole: A Cardboard Comedy
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HIGH STEAKS
Summerhall (2/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Parliament of Poets
artSpace@StMarks (8/07-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You