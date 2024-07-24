BREATHE Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Breathe, a 2024 Offies Award Finalist, explores the inner workings of trees through stunning puppetry, breathtakingly detailed sets and groundbreaking live camera work. Underscored by a truly unique fusion of Drum and Bass by Suitman Jungle and live ethereal folk songs by Avi Simmons, Breathe is a theatre experience unlike any other. Part gig, part puppet theatre and part live film, Breathe opens the imagination and captures an audience.

The story follows a “Seedling” puppet as they hatch from an acorn and experience the hectic forest floor. Learning the forest’s rhythms, they investigate the weird and wonderful, and seek connection in this strange new world. Captivating storytelling leaves the audience appreciating the natural world in a completely new way. For ages 5+, Breathe is an ideal collective experience for the whole family.

After a sellout run in 2017 with A Heart at Sea and multi 5 star run of Boulder in 2019, award winning Half a String are back in Edinburgh bringing their unique style of storytelling, design and music.

Half a String uses puppetry, design and original music to craft fantastical human stories that are grounded in live performance. Our community of artists collaborate to create accessible, intelligent and astonishing work that champions meaningful collective experiences.





