Photos: In Rehearsal for DRUM At the Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Our Day are set to make waves at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe with their powerful play DRUM - which will be taking over Underbelly Cowgate’s Iron Belly stage from 1st to 25th August at 2:10pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Inspired by real events, this warm, joyful and poignant play fuses storytelling, music and dance; capturing a unique snapshot of the swinging sixties. DRUM premiered with a critically acclaimed sold-out run at the Omnibus Theatre in 2022 and is an award-winning play, paying homage to t two icons in Ghanaian diaspora, and British African history; photographer James Barnor and BBC's former radio broadcaster Mike Eghan – exploring what it means to exist and excel in a home away from home.

DRUM showcases a historical reimagination of two Ghanaian men who explore a series of hard-hitting conversations about dual-identity, tackling the challenge of what it means to preserve your cultural integrity whilst surviving a new world of both opportunity and compromise.

Through song, dance and photography the story sheds a unique light on some of the internal complexities of duality for African Diasporic communities in the 60s through the lens of Barnor and Eghan.

Photo Credit: Esther-Rennae Walker



In Rehearsals for DRUM

In Rehearsals for DRUM

In Rehearsals for DRUM

In Rehearsals for DRUM

In Rehearsals for DRUM

In Rehearsals for DRUM

In Rehearsals for DRUM

In Rehearsals for DRUM

In Rehearsals for DRUM

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More