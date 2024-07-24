THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Making their Fringe debut, Conduit Productions will bring up Wilde’s wittiest comedies, reset to the stylish 1950s starring a young up and coming cast for a limited run - it is not one to miss!

Though staying faithful to the script, this production puts a fresh new spin on Wilde’s sharp and incisive observations of society. Set in the 1950’s, it brings into sharper relief issues of feminism and traditional patriarchal views, with post-war women stepping into new roles and freedoms whilst men seek to embrace the stereotypical roles that bring them safety and certainty. This divide is further emphasised with a male identifying performer playing the formidable Lady Bracknell – intent on upholding the ‘old order’. The slick monochromatic and bright colour schemes representing the differences between town and country life further enhance the many layers of difference and division. However, above all, this is a joyous production which relishes all the wit and intelligence of Wilde’s writing, celebrating these engaging and iconic characters and the ridiculous complexity of their relationships.

This cast is comprised of aspiring professional performers with an eye for comedy! Kate Woodman created Conduit Productions to bring quality youth productions to the professional stage, and for young performers to be taken seriously. At a time where the arts are being constantly diminished and stripped back from the core curriculum, Kate is motivated to give opportunities to emerging talent and bring them to the notice of the audiences and industry professionals. Kate is only 19 years old but has multiple credits behind her and is excited to be taking on this new challenge of producing and shining a light on the talented cast.

Having always loved the Oliver Parker film version, Kate chose to direct and play Cecily in a student-led version of the play whilst at school. The same year she came to the Edinburgh Fringe and was overwhelmed by its diversity, intensity and celebration of performance; “ I was determined to come back with my own show and company as soon as I possibly could and Earnest was the both the obvious and much loved choice.” One of Kate’s primary motivations is her genuine love of the play and the joy it brings, whilst also raising thought provoking questions on society, stereotypes and expectations. A show which is funny, clever and provocative is a joy to be part of, and to bring to the Fringe has been a great privilege...and an enormous learning curve! “I am proud to be a young female director/producer bringing such a collaborative and talented cast to the Fringe for the first time!”

