EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRIS FORBES: COURT JESTER, Monkey Barrel

Chris Forbes presents this too-good-to-be-true story with hilarity

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 3 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRIS FORBES: COURT JESTER, Monkey Barrel

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRIS FORBES: COURT JESTER, Monkey Barrel

If you're like me and you know Chris Forbes as Scot Squad's loveable PC Charlie McIntosh or as the third Murray brother, then seeing him on the poster for his latest Fringe show Court Jester, dressed head to toe in colourfully over the top basketball gear, you were probably scratching your head at the strange direction he had taken for this show. Believe it or not though, Forbes was once considered quite a talent in the world of basketball.

In this hour Forbes takes us through his love of the game and the adventures it had taken him on. Specifically, Forbes focuses on his year as an exchange student in the USA. 

What would appear to be a story which is too good to be true, is backed up by the 23 year old journal that Chris had kept during his time in the states, which would behold all of the wisdom you would expect from a 16-year-old Scottish boy. Whereas the legitimacy of the journal could be thrown into question, the show is further backed up by pictures and newspaper clippings from the time which Forbes projects onto a large screen behind him.

It is a simple hour of stand up, one which doesn't try to impress with too many bells or whistles, nor does it ask too much from its audience - bar maybe the halftime half-court shot. It is in that very simplicity that the show shines, as it allows Forbes to share his experiences and the audience to relate.

Just like his TV persona of PC Charlie McIntosh, Forbes is a sweet guy, one who's likeability rubs off on the audience, leaving them all too happy to listen to him talk all day. With this in mind, hearing Forbes' own story of an unexpected adventure that would lead to his love of performing is one that is simply irresistible. 

Through running jokes about push pops and "big yellow cheese" buses as well as observations on both the vast differences between the 90s and now as well as Scotland and America, Forbes crafts a genuinely funny hour of comedy that very rarely allows the crowd to stop smiling from laughter.

Chris Forbes: Court Jester is a sweet and genuine tale from a sweet and genuine guy about a story that seems too good to be true. It's a show that is as funny as it is unbelievable and one which audiences can't help but love.




RELATED STORIES

1
New Date Set For WIESENTHAL at Edinburgh Fringe Photo
New Date Set For WIESENTHAL at Edinburgh Fringe

Sell out Edinburgh Fringe success Wiesenthal has added an extra performance on Tuesday 22 August at 1.50pm! Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday 15 August.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MC HAMMERSMITH: STRAIGHT OUTTA BROMPTON, Monkey Barrel Comedy, Mon Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MC HAMMERSMITH: STRAIGHT OUTTA BROMPTON, Monkey Barrel Comedy, Monkey Barrel 1

MC Hammersmith: Straight Outta Brompton is a delightful hour of freestyle rapping that will leave you in awe of Naameh’s skills and clapping along to his sharp and hilarious raps.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE TRIALS OF GALILEO, Greenside @ Infirmary Street Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE TRIALS OF GALILEO, Greenside @ Infirmary Street

The Trials of Galileo is a beautiful reflection on one man’s struggle between mathematical truth and his devotion to God without being too heavy on either math or faith. Hardy feels as though he is born to play Galileo.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ACTUALLY, LOVE, Pleasance Courtyard (The Green) Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ACTUALLY, LOVE, Pleasance Courtyard (The Green)

Following the success of Don’t Say MacBeth! and Sex with Friends, GOYA Theatre returns to Edinburgh Fringe with the music theatre piece Actually, Love. A funny, touching two-hander that interrogates how art and identity intersect, it will definitely make you laugh and may even make you cry. 

From This Author - Mark Carnochan

Born and raised in Edinburgh, Mark Carnochan has been surrounded by arts and culture his entire life thanks to the likes of the Edinburgh Fringe and the Edinburgh International Film Festival. With a g... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: AMY MATTHEWS: I FEEL LIKE I'M MADE OF SPIDERS, Monkey BarrelEDINBURGH 2023: Review: AMY MATTHEWS: I FEEL LIKE I'M MADE OF SPIDERS, Monkey Barrel
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ... AND THIS IS MY FRIEND MR. LAUREL, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: ... AND THIS IS MY FRIEND MR. LAUREL, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: STUART MCPHERSON: LOVE THAT FOR ME, Monkey BarrelEDINBURGH 2023: Review: STUART MCPHERSON: LOVE THAT FOR ME, Monkey Barrel
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TAMSYN KELLY: CRYING IN TK MAXX, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: TAMSYN KELLY: CRYING IN TK MAXX, Pleasance Courtyard

Videos

Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Video Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Ruckus
Pleasance Courtyard (Baby Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/28-11/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Kitty Must Die
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything That We Wanted To Be
Summerhall (Cairns Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Report to an Academy
SCENA Theatre (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowjangles: Dracula in Space
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Santi & Naz
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You