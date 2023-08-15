EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRIS FORBES: COURT JESTER, Monkey Barrel

If you're like me and you know Chris Forbes as Scot Squad's loveable PC Charlie McIntosh or as the third Murray brother, then seeing him on the poster for his latest Fringe show Court Jester, dressed head to toe in colourfully over the top basketball gear, you were probably scratching your head at the strange direction he had taken for this show. Believe it or not though, Forbes was once considered quite a talent in the world of basketball.

In this hour Forbes takes us through his love of the game and the adventures it had taken him on. Specifically, Forbes focuses on his year as an exchange student in the USA.

What would appear to be a story which is too good to be true, is backed up by the 23 year old journal that Chris had kept during his time in the states, which would behold all of the wisdom you would expect from a 16-year-old Scottish boy. Whereas the legitimacy of the journal could be thrown into question, the show is further backed up by pictures and newspaper clippings from the time which Forbes projects onto a large screen behind him.

It is a simple hour of stand up, one which doesn't try to impress with too many bells or whistles, nor does it ask too much from its audience - bar maybe the halftime half-court shot. It is in that very simplicity that the show shines, as it allows Forbes to share his experiences and the audience to relate.

Just like his TV persona of PC Charlie McIntosh, Forbes is a sweet guy, one who's likeability rubs off on the audience, leaving them all too happy to listen to him talk all day. With this in mind, hearing Forbes' own story of an unexpected adventure that would lead to his love of performing is one that is simply irresistible.

Through running jokes about push pops and "big yellow cheese" buses as well as observations on both the vast differences between the 90s and now as well as Scotland and America, Forbes crafts a genuinely funny hour of comedy that very rarely allows the crowd to stop smiling from laughter.

Chris Forbes: Court Jester is a sweet and genuine tale from a sweet and genuine guy about a story that seems too good to be true. It's a show that is as funny as it is unbelievable and one which audiences can't help but love.