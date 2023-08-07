EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BEN TARGET: LORENZO, Summerhall

Ben Target is a performance artist and comedian but in 2020 he gave that up to become the live-in carer for his Uncle Lorenzo. Ben is an undeniably charming host for the 65 minutes, beginning the show with offering each audience member a small hot coffee.

Lorenzo Wong was an architect and not Ben's biological uncle. In childhood, Ben's family lived in a huge eclectic house along with his grandparents and Lorenzo, a man with no family that his grandparents had taken under their wing. Lorenzo lived in the basement and was something of a respite for the children in a strict household with his sense of mischief.

The UK is just entering another lockdown in September 2020 and Ben gets a call that he needs to visit Lorenzo, a man he hasn't seen for 20 years. Lorenzo now needs full-time care and Ben moves into his home. Ben has previously volunteered in nursing homes as he generally prefers old people.

Throughout the performance, a carpentry table is used to help tell the story. Props are hidden inside, there's some woodworking and a few other items used to punctuate the narrative.

Lorenzo and Ben's story is a sad one, it is heartbreaking to watch someone you love become unable to care for themselves but this is told in such an affectionate and funny way that this show still feels uplifting. Lorenzo was a prankster and there are a few brilliantly silly moments that seem like a very fitting tribute.

Ben Target gives a masterclass in storytelling theatre here, with the audience completely and utterly gripped throughout. It's beautiful and captivating and a sad story becomes utterly joyful in the hands of our charismatic host.

Photo credit: Ed Moore