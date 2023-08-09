EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALISON SPITTLE: SOUP, Monkey Barrel Comedy - The Hive (Hive 1)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALISON SPITTLE: SOUP, Monkey Barrel Comedy - The Hive (Hive 1) The observation that stayed with me most during Alison Spittle's hour of Soup-based comedy, was the realisation that "self-care" means having the same mental health problems, it's just that now you have an expensive scented candle and a face mask to go with it. 

Mental health features a fair bit in this lovely show, a hot topic with a number of comedians these days. And I'm all here for it. Especially Alison's understated, open and refreshing look at her own "Menty B". 

But this show is about Soup. A heart-warming bowl of joy to some. A healthy and bountiful meal to others. The smörgåsbord of soup-types means there are a smörgåsbord of soup-anecdotes to be found. Alison likes soup so much she even belongs to a soup Whatsapp group lead by a sort of Soup Dictator; eliminating members who don't Cream of Toma-toe the line (you have my permission groan and roll your eyes at my pun). 

Like a soup, there are many ingredients to Alison's show and lots of stories for her to tell. Bath bombs, her sister's hen, having lice and worms are but a few. There are a couple of moments where the energy seemed to lag, somewhere in the middle, but I didn't feel bothered by that.

My face was already aching from laughing and smiling at Alison's observations. It was a pleasant break for my cheek muscles. 

I can't wait to see more from Alison Spittle. Her Soup was great and I'm excited to find out what's next on the menu. 

Alison Spittle: Soup is on at Monkey Barrel Comedy at The Hive - Hive 1 August 10th - 13th and 15th - 27th




