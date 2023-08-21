EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ABBEY'S BOX, Greenside @ Infirmary Street

The insightful piece runs August 21st through 27th

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ABBEY'S BOX, Greenside @ Infirmary Street Abbey Glover embraces her Fringe debut with a playful, poetic and poignant solo show exploring relatable topics through a refreshing new lens. 

Like many of us, Abbey lives in a box - she struggles to reveal her true self in a world so dominated by judgement. Bringing an entire story to life alone in a small space is a challenging feat, yet Abbey delivers. Her quirky demeanor puts us at ease, drawing us into the tale as she effortlessly switches between characters. Her heartfelt storytelling is accompanied by avid symbolism: dance, clowning and long sheer scarves seeming to represent past insecurities.

A budding Vermont romance sparks Abbey's descent from her box, nevertheless this takes an unfortunate turn as our perception of her love story deteriorates. The thought-provoking piece sparks critical self-reflection: do we place pleasing others above ourselves? Do we pursue unhappy relationships to prevent us from climbing back into our boxes? And, most pertinently, how do we differentiate between a "quirk" and a "red flag"?

A highly recommended Fringe show this year.

Abbey's Box is at Greenside @ Infimary Street until August 26




Recommended For You