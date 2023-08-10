EDINBURGH 2023: Review: A GAY DAD, TheSpace @ Symposium Hall - Annexe

Xander puts on this thoughtful, funny, observational show until August 12

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: A GAY DAD, TheSpace @ Symposium Hall - Annexe

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: A GAY DAD, TheSpace @ Symposium Hall - Annexe Don't go into A Gay Dad with any expectations. Honestly. Don't. I had the feeling it was a stand-up show about being, well, a gay dad. And it was funny. But it was also a heck of a lot more, in many surprising ways.

This is Xander's first ever show. Ever. He's actually a maths teacher, a brother, a father, a son and really into fitness (as displayed by his oiled, muscly torso which is on display). He has wanted to do this for years and finally set himself the challenge. And I'm so pleased he did. 

This show isn't really stand-up though. The small description on the ticket page says, "makes you laugh, makes you think". He's not wrong. The jokes are occasionally crass, sometimes eye-rollingly ridiculous, but often-times they are subtle and clever and if you blink, you miss them. Xander displays that humour I've seen in many friends who are teachers and who make jokes to please themselves in front of neverending classrooms full of teens. The witticisms mainly fly over the heads of the kids whom they are aimed at and it's only later do they realise the butt of the joke was them. 

Xander looked nervous to start with. He was a bit shaky in the beginning but was so charming I couldn't help but sit mentally cheering him on. He is so open about his life with his husband, his feminist lesbian sister and the challenges of adopting a child when there is no "mother" in the picture, just two loving dads. 

He also had me crying when he spoke of the death of his mother. His pain was palpable. You will, as I did, want to take him into your arms as her last moments are recounted. But moments later he says something filthy and you're laughing once more. 

I don't know if this show would be for everyone. If you don't like risqué humour, jokes about religion and sexual abuse, bananas in pants, and comedy thoughts about a sibling's penchant for rug munching, then this production maybe won't be your cup of tea. I really enjoyed it though, and happily cackled most of the way through, except for when I was pondering something Xander was asking me to contemplate, or if I was crying about his dead mother.

Even the gags about his paedophile Scout Leader were clever. They were funny because they also made you think, and Xander is so deadpan and matter-of-fact, that you see his comments aren't churlish or vulgar. They are on-point and full of truth. You laugh because you have to and because he is inviting you to laugh. And also inviting you to think.  

I hope Xander comes back to the Fringe with this one man show. And I hope he does more of it and gains in confidence. I think he could have a great live comedy following (he already has a huge following on TikTok as FitXander). For now I'd like to thank him for making me laugh and making me think. And for showing me a whole new way of storing bananas.

A Gay Dad is at TheSpace @ Symposium Hall - Annexe until August 12




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 30 AND OUT, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 30 AND OUT, Pleasance Courtyard

Kit Sinclair’s 30 and Out takes a more adult approach to coming out narratives - a real life story of discovering yourself aged thirty, the show dives headfirst into queer sex, the club scene, homophobia, and relationships in a high energy hour of cabaret-style theatre.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LOUISE YOUNG: FERAL, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LOUISE YOUNG: FERAL, Pleasance Courtyard

Debut hour from Geordie rising star with a show all about class, chaos and coming out. She did ask her friends if her life had been feral enough to warrant this title; they laughed and assured her it still is.

3
Oscar Winner Auctions Rare LORD OF THE RINGS Collectible to Support New Zealand Show at Ed Photo
Oscar Winner Auctions Rare LORD OF THE RINGS Collectible to Support New Zealand Show at Edinburgh Fringe

Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings artist, Sir Richard Taylor, auctions off a rare and valuable Paint Master of Saruman the White collectible to support the hilarious parenting revue show Femme Natale at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALISON SPITTLE: SOUP, Monkey Barrel Comedy - The Hive (Hive 1) Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALISON SPITTLE: SOUP, Monkey Barrel Comedy - The Hive (Hive 1)

Mental health features a fair bit in this lovely show, a hot topic with a number of comedians these days. And I'm all here for it. Especially Alison's understated, open and refreshing look at her own 'Menty B'. 

From This Author - Stefanie Lyons

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WHISKY & WITCHES PRESENTS MYTHICAL BEASTS, The Mother Superior - The Mother Superior CaveEDINBURGH 2023: Review: WHISKY & WITCHES PRESENTS MYTHICAL BEASTS, The Mother Superior - The Mother Superior Cave
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHAKEITUP: THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE SHOW, Gilded Balloon Teviot - Billiard RoomEDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHAKEITUP: THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE SHOW, Gilded Balloon Teviot - Billiard Room
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: A GAY DAD, TheSpace @ Symposium Hall - AnnexeEDINBURGH 2023: Review: A GAY DAD, TheSpace @ Symposium Hall - Annexe
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALISON SPITTLE: SOUP, Monkey Barrel Comedy - The Hive (Hive 1)EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALISON SPITTLE: SOUP, Monkey Barrel Comedy - The Hive (Hive 1)

Videos

Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Video Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Video
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Civic House (9/21-9/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Life Sporadic of Jess Wildgoose
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Steff Todd: GUESTLIST
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria
Pleasance Dome (Queen Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# stark bollock naked
Assembly Roxy (Downstairs) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bill's 44th
Underbelly Cowgate (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Ice Hole: A Cardboard Comedy
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HIGH STEAKS
Summerhall (2/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Parliament of Poets
artSpace@StMarks (8/07-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You