EDINBURGH 2021: GASH THEATRE GETS GHOSTED, Assembly Showcatcher

Gash Theatre (Nathalie Ellis-Einhorn and Maddie Flint) find themselves being chased by some kind of force that leads them into a possessed flat. This isn't your typical haunted house, it's been taken over by the ghost of pop culture masculinities...

Gash Theatre Gets Ghosted manages to pack in an awful lot to its one hour run time. Filmed like a horror style B-movie the furniture comes to life to tell stories of dating and rejection. Interspersed with quotes from old romantic movies, the piece draws parallels of dating as a horror show and does so with such charm and wit.

Digital theatre can be a bit hit or miss but this is a perfect example of what can be achieved when it is done well. The camera work and editing is excellent and manages to be super slick but still achieve that low budget style effect.

Gash Theatre Gets Ghosted really covers all bases as it reflects on queer dating experiences and uses drag and cabaret for part of the storytelling.

I can't imagine there's much else quite like Gash Theatre Gets Ghosted either in person or digitally at this year's festival and I can't recommend this delightfully weird and unique production enough.

Gash Theatre Gets Ghosted is available through Assembly Showcatcher from 6 August.