EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: CHARLIE'S A CLEPTO, Assembly Showcatcher

Charlie (played by Clare Monnelly) is a young Irish woman about to face perhaps the most important 24 hours of her life. Tomorrow, it will be decided whether she is considered a fit parent and have her baby returned to her by the authorities. She just needs to get through this one day without getting into trouble, which proves more difficult than expected.

Charlie's a kleptomaniac- the doctor told her so. But she's got the robbin' under control now. She's told it stems from childhood trauma so she opens the show going over the first time she stole something and the buzz that it gave her. Monnelly is a confident and captivating performer who effortlessly switches between mannerisms while playing a variety of characters.

Monnelly is also the writer of this play and has developed well-rounded characters. The dialogue is fast-paced and gripping throughout as Charlie relays the details of what happens on this all-important day, the day that decides whether she'll be robbed of the thing she cares most about.

With sharp writing and engaging delivery, Charlie's A Clepto is a must-see.

Charlie's A Clepto is available on demand via Assembly Showcatcher from 6 August.