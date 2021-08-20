EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: CANDY, ZOO TV

Written by Tim Fraser and performed by Michael Waller, Candy is a piece of theatre about love at first sight. Will isn't a particularly sociable man and he is persuaded to go out one night by his friend Billy. Billy is a drag queen and Will has never seen him perform before.

Will's sexuality is never explicitly stated but it is heavily implied throughout that he is heterosexual. When Candy emerges on stage he believes he has fallen in love with her. He knows logically that it is his friend, Billy but he sees Candy as a separate person and he can't stop thinking about her.

The impression is given that Will isn't one for talking about his feelings but with Candy, he can't help himself. The strength of this play is the vulnerability in the writing as he opens up about his feelings for somebody who he feels exists as part of his best friend. His friends seem to be the laddish types and this is what makes the contrast of his feelings seem quite stark.

At just 20 minutes Candy feels more like a short film than a theatrical performance. The quality of the digital production is high and Waller is an excellent storyteller. This short but sweet piece handles complex emotions about sexuality and heartbreak sensitively and tastefully.

Candy is available on demand through ZOO TV until 28 August.

Photo credit: Ali Wright