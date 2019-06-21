EDINBURGH 2019: TRIPLEX ADVENTURES Q&A

BWW catches up with Jianxin Wang, director of the Triplex Adventures to chat about bringing the show to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Triplex Adventures?

Triplex Adventures is performed by children from Beijing and tells of the "big" struggles in the "little" world of children. Brushing teeth, eating healthy food, school race competitions. These are small events in the eyes of adults, but have tremendous importance for the growth path of children.

Children learn to build up their characters through these daily routines and small things. A journey of thousand miles starts from one step. As most of our audience will be children at the same age as our young performers, we hope they can learn to choose healthy habits and enjoy this direct communication from their Chinese peers.

What was the inspiration behind the story?

One child policy has made the "Little Emperor" a social concern in China. In our schools, children are overfed by junk food and spoiled with gifts from their grandparents or even parents, doing everything to please the little emperor of the family. Preaching from school and teachers are less appreciated and sometimes regarded as clichéd. We are trying to raise the attention through children's voices and through things close to their real everyday lives.

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

While the language barrier was a big challenge, we believe the language of music and drama is universal. We know Fringe is the earliest and biggest festival of its kind in the world. We want from start with the best and we are extremely excited to visit the Fringe for the very first time in our lives.

What do you hope audiences take away from the performance

Putting up the show at Fringe is an adventure for all of our children itself. We want our audiences to appreciate the courage and dedication of our children. They have spent a whole year in practice, designing the costumes and making the show an award winner in the city of Beijing. Standing on the stage at the Fringe has been their dream for many months.