EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: FATTY FAT FAT, Pleasance

As the audience file into the room to the sounds of the "Cha Cha Slide", Katie Greenall dances infant of a backdrop of glitter and silver balloons spelling the word 'fat'. It's a song that she loves when she was a child and she was thrilled when her mother bought her the CD single. She was less thrilled when she suggested she use it as workout music.

Going through amusing anecdotes from her childhood, every story comes back around to Greenall's weight. The years are connected to pop songs (all absolute bangers) and the timeline hops back and forth which I found more effective than if it had been done in chronological order. It is clear that the way other people have defined her body has been a source of hurt running through every major life event.

There's some good-spirited audience interaction as Greenall involves everyone in quiz shows and drinking games where the alcohol has been replaced by crisps. What I found particularly lovely about this show was how much the audience were on board with Greenall's story, happy to laugh with her- and gasp at the shocking parts.

This is obviously a very personal show. Greenall stresses that her experience is hers and doesn't make her 'the spokesperson for fatness'. There's a bit about the things she would have liked to have put in the show but isn't quite able to yet. I didn't feel as though Fatty Fat Fat was lacking in any way, but addressing this adds an extra layer of vulnerability which is where the show finds its strength.

Greenall is a confident and engaging performer who tells her story with warmth and charm.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/fatty-fat-fat





