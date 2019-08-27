EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: DADDY DRAG, Summerhall

In Daddy Drag Leyla Josephine presents a drag king character called 'Daddy' based on her own father. There's a recorded interview played with Josephine's mother as they discuss what kind of man her dad was.

The drag king persona dons a discoloured vest and pants and painted on beard and swaggers around the stage. He's friendly and fun and spends a lot of time interacting with the audience. Daddy cracks open a can of Tennents and this gets a laugh but as the show goes on and he downs can after can, we start to suspect that something is a little off.

There are some typical 'dad' jokes and some questionable dancing as Daddy interacts with the recorded voiceover. It's all lighthearted, until it isn't. Daddy Drag becomes a different kind of show about two thirds of the way through and it is heartbreaking to watch. Daddy Drag highlights the reluctant for some men to express their feelings and the pressure to behave in a certain way.

It's a touching tribute that acknowledges some bad behaviour and a complex father-daughter relationship. Daddy Drag is a funny and moving piece of theatre that entertains throughout.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/daddy-drag

Photo credit: Daniel Hughes





