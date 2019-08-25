EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: COTTON FINGERS, Summerhall

Aoife is nineteen years old and lives on a council estate in Northern Ireland. After a bored afternoon with her boyfriend Cillian, she discovers that she is pregnant and needs to look into her options.

This piece from National Theatre of Wales is politically charged as it highlights how although the Republic of Ireland voted to repeal the 8th, abortion is still illegal in Northern Ireland. Aoife has to travel to the UK for the procedure.

Aoife is a tough and capable woman but Cotton Fingers shows that this isn't a light decision and she is deeply affected by it. Travelling alone and on an aeroplane for the first time, this fierce character seems incredibly vulnerable. Expertly played by Amy Molloy, Cotton Fingers makes for an emotional piece of theatre.

Aoife's reasons for choosing not to have the baby are in part because of her sister who did have children young and is now unable to work. The play examines how poverty plays a part as "rich people have abortions and poor people have kids" because of the cost of travelling to have a termination.

Cotton Fingers is a hard-hitting story which is sensitively told and beautifully performed.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/cotton-fingers





