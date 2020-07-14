Dunoon's Burgh Hall Explores New Seating Options Amidst the Health Crisis

Scottish architect John McAslan, architect of the Roundhouse in Camden, London, is working on designs for a new way of seating at Dunoon's Burgh Hall, The Guardian reports.

"It's a bit like a 1930s lounge seat," McAslan explains. "It's slightly wider than a usual theatre seat and double-raked, with each row separated by two steps rather than one."

The seat also features a removable transparent acrylic screen, wrapping around the sides and back of each seat.

"It's to give a sense of visual connection, but physical separation," says McAslan. "Part of this is getting people feeling comfortable with the idea of sitting side by side with strangers again."

McAslan would like to see a new type of seating come to the West End theatres, which have too-small, outdated seating.

"With the government's funding announcement, now is the time to make them fit for purpose," he said.

