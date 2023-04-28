Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre Present a Season Of Theatre, Dance, and Music For 2023

Apr. 28, 2023  
The magic's back at Dundee Rep this Christmas! Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre have announced full details of the programme of shows heading to the Rep stage throughout 2o23, including the return of their critically acclaimed production of A Christmas Carol. These titles join an already exciting season of shows premiering this year including an upcoming limited preview run of No Love Songs, a new piece of gig-theatre from Laura Wilde and Johnny McKnight with songs by The View's Kyle Falconer.

Dundee Rep's magically awe-inspiring adaptation of A Christmas Carol returns this festive season. This bold re-imagining of the classic story drew raves from audiences and critics alike when it was first performed in 2021, being hailed as a reminder of "theatre's limitless possibilities" (The Times) and "the kind of magic that can only be conjured in the theatre" (The Stage). The show is set to cast its magic again this December.

Brought to life by a cast of 11 actor-musicians, the production will be realised under the direction of Dundee Rep's Artistic Director, Andrew Panton. Featuring original songs by award-winning musical theatre writing duo, Noisemaker, this new production seamlessly blends the lyricism of Dickens' storytelling in ways that feel quintessentially Scottish, whilst still retaining the universal appeal of its story.

Dundee Rep Artistic Director Andrew Panton said: "I couldn't be more delighted to be bringing our production back to the Rep stage. We were all devastated to have to close our initial run early due to lockdown and now's the chance for us to relive the magic we loved sharing with our audiences."

This summer, Scottish Dance Theatre will be swapping the stage for the streets, fields and public buildings of Dundee and Angus in Chapter 3 of Every Map Has a Scale. Travelling by foot, bike or public transport, the dancers will pop up across the region to surprise passers-by, celebrate our everyday life and the people we share it with.

An integral part of Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre's much-loved Engage programme, BOOST Festival will once again be showcasing a range of workshops and performances produced by the hard work and artistic exploration of Engage programme's weekly classes and groups. Also making a return is Scottish Dance Theatre's choreographic showcase, SPUTNIK, where dancers from the company are set to share their original work in a celebration of homegrown talent. This showcase is dedicated to championing new voices in dance, by providing a space for experimentation and creative risk-taking.

Scottish Dance Theatre's Artistic Director Joan Clevillé said: "This season I am delighted to present a programme of works connecting with local communities and celebrating the creative talent of our dancers. I can't wait to see what they create!"

Dundee Rep is also delighted to be welcoming a variety of visiting productions during this year's season, including British Youth Music Theatre's inaugural Dundee performance with The Naughty Carriage on the Orphan Train; Totentanz, an imaginative new show from Shotput which blends live theatre with community photography; and Dundee favourite The Berries by Gary Robertson.

The timeless messages of A Christmas Carol reminds us about the importance of community. Dundee Rep is proud to be continuing the spirit of this story with a special initiative that will use any donations provided by audiences to cover the cost of special access tickets to A Christmas Carol. Tickets will be distributed through a network of organisations working with disadvantaged families throughout Dundee.

Tickets are now on sale for Friends of Dundee Rep and those entitled to priority booking, before opening to all customers on Thursday 4th May.

