Dundee Rep & Scottish Dance Theatre Reveal 2024 Season

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre have announced details of what is set to be an exciting season of productions for the second half of 2024. Featuring a mix of bold new work alongside audience favourites and international tours, the organisation will be showcasing a myriad of exciting performance in venues across the globe.

In a co-production with Traverse Theatre, Dundee Rep Theatre presents A History of Paper, a new musical by Oliver Emanuel and Gareth Williams previewing at Dundee Rep in July before making its World Premiere at TravFest 2024 (1 – 25 August), directed by Dundee Rep Artistic Director, Andrew Panton, as part of the Made in Scotland Showcase. Originally developed as part of the Rep Stripped festival of new work, A History of Paper tells the story of an everyday and extraordinary love through the little pieces of paper that make up a life. After making its Rep stage return, the show will also go on to Glasgow’s Tron Theatre in September.

From 13 September – 5 October, Alan Ayckbourn’s spine-tingling murder mystery Snake in the Grass comes to thrilling new life in a new Dundee Rep production. A cast of well-kent faces to Dundee audiences, including Emily Winter and Ann Louise Ross, will star in this gripping tale of family secrets and retribution guaranteed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Following hit runs in Brighton and London, gig-theatre smash No Love Songs gets ready to go international. The musical, brainchild of The View frontman Kyle Falconer and his partner Laura Wilde, will embark on its first US dates with Connecticut-based Goodspeed Musicals from 27 Sep to 20 Oct, before returning to Scotland for new dates in Glasgow (Tron Theatre, 23 – 26 Oct) and Edinburgh (Traverse Theatre, 29 Oct – 02 Nov).

Then heading into the festive period, Dundee Rep Theatre in association with Noisemaker present DC Thomson’s Oor Wullie. The home-grown classic returns as this year’s Christmas show, with a brand-new story that will wow audiences new to the show, as well as those familiar with the original hit production from 2019. Kyle Gardiner will step into the shoes of Auchenshoogle’s cheekiest son, as Dundee’s beloved comic strip character and his pals return back with more catchy songs, mischievous antics and an adventure that will guarantee a great festive treat for all the family.

Scottish Dance Theatre will return to the Edinburgh Fringe with their first full-company programme since 2019 in The Flock & Moving Cloud, created by two of the most exciting female choreographers on the European dance scene: Roser López Espinosa and Sofia Nappi. Part of the renowned Made in Scotland Showcase, this dynamic double-bill will be presented at Zoo Southside from Tues 13 to Sun 25 August, with Scottish folk band TRIP joining the dancers onstage for two special performances on 16 & 17 August.

After the Fringe run, the company will take the programme on the road, reaching communities across Scotland, including The Highlands, Moray, Glasgow and Inverclyde

before travelling down South to two of the major centres for contemporary dance in the UK: The Place in London and Riley Theatre in Leeds.

In October, Scottish Dance Theatre will return to Meytal Blanaru’s mesmerising creation Ray; offering audiences an immersive quest for a deep, collective, shared physical experience. The company will also premiere a new version of the work for early years audiences, supported by Starcatchers, Scotland’s organisation for early years theatre and dance. Little Ray will be a gentle and playful performance, offering a window into a world of endless movement qualities and textures for children aged 3-5, exploring how we use our bodies to build empathy and connection with one another.

Throughout the year, Engage at Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre host a dynamic programme of classes led by local dance and drama specialists, with the theatre’s three studio spaces bursting with life and creativity night after night, culminating in the annual BOOST Festival. This year, the festival returns from 19 – 22 June; offering a vibrant series of performances featuring the artistic talents of two hundred local people of all ages and backgrounds, showcases the work from across Engage in a unique line-up of shows which all began with the same intriguing starting point – a Compass.

Complementing Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre’s own productions, the venue will welcome a huge variety of visiting work from leading companies. The Rep stage will feature works from National Theatre of Scotland, Middle Ground Theatre’s Dial M for Mayhem, and after a 5-year hiatus Dogstar Theatre will return with a new production of The Testament of Gideon Mack.

Andrew Panton, Artistic Director for Dundee Rep & Joint CEO, said, "I’m thrilled to present this diverse programme of work for the duration of 2024. New musicals, exciting drama, the return of audience hit, Oor Wullie, and the start of our international tour of No Love Songs which will be travelling the world in the coming months. Dundee Rep is famous for serving its audiences and communities and we continue our pride in doing just that with this exciting new season”

Joan Cleville, Artistic Director for Scottish Dance Theatre said, “The next months will be jam packed with fresh and exciting opportunities to experience dance: from the athletic to the quietly intimate, from the pulse of Scottish folk music to the playfulness of young children. I am particularly excited to be back on the road this autumn, connecting with audiences and communities in different parts of Scotland, sharing the power of dance and the versatility and talent of this incredible troupe of dancers that is Scottish Dance Theatre”.

