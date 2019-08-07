Deaf Accessible Show Deemed Not Accessible Enough By Edinburgh Fringe

Hot Coals Theatre, specialists in d/Deaf theatre for seven years and with a deaf theatremaker at the helm, have been told that their d/Deaf accessible show (the latest in a long line of d/Deaf accessible shows) falls outside of the Edinburgh Fringe Access Team's requirements for listing the show as accessible, as the show does not provide BSL interpretation or closed captioning.

Clare-Louise English, a deaf producer/performer at the company, says: "We've been disappointed to discover that our show, Knock Knock, seems to fall outside the Fringe's access criteria. These criteria must be flexible - they must not be playing catch up with what's happening in the industry, and they must be based on a real understanding of what d/Deaf accessibility is, otherwise they're in danger of being a barrier - and in our case, stopping our work from reaching the very audience it was intended for."

Hot Coals Theatre, whose patron is Deaf performer and director Caroline Parker MBE, are critically acclaimed for their work in creating inclusive theatre for both d/Deaf and hearing audiences, taking all spoken and signed language out of their work and creating their own visual and universal language on stage, with every sound cue matched to a lighting or visual cue on stage, creating a shared experience between d/Deaf and hearing audiences. A recent review said: "Knock Knock represents the new school of disability theatre: raw, entertaining, integrated".

Clare-Louise English continues: "As a deaf theatre maker, it saddens me to think that there's not been a more inclusive atmosphere of open conversations with companies making accessible work, that challenges the conventional. We'd like to see the Fringe adopting a more modern understanding of deaf-accessible theatre, with an over-arching category of accessibility with sub-categories about how the performance is accessible - ie. Captions, BSL interpreted or integrated, no spoken word/visual theatre, etc."

"As a deaf theatre-goer, I find it worrying to learn that these conversations are not happening."





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You