Conor Mitchell's MASS Headlines Outburst Queer Art Festival

After headlining Outburst Queer Art Festival with Abomination: A DUP Opera, Ivor Novello-nominated composer Conor Mitchell returns to the festival with the 64 musicians of the Ulster Orchestra and six queer international filmmakers to present an epic evening smashing together sacred, profane and queer ceremony. In Belfast's iconic Telegraph Building, Conor's new work takes the time-honoured ceremonies of Christian faith that have been performed over centuries, and creates a new place of connection and celebration where all are welcome. Part classical oratio, part rave, audiences will be able to walk freely around the space to view the central orchestra and six films projected in cinematic scale onto the walls of the old newspaper building, visually responding to the movements of a mass through different queer lenses from around the globe.

MASS headlines this year's Outburst Queer Art Festival which runs from 12th - 20th November.

The specially commissioned visuals are by queer film makers Madonna Adib (Syria), Paulo Mendel & Vi Grunvald (Brazil), Mariah Garnett (USA), Simone Harris (Jamaica), Mohammad Shawky Hassan (Egypt), and Debalina Majumder (India). The evening also features international soprano Giselle Allen, mezzo Sarah Richmond, baritone Christopher Cull and tenor John Porter.

Conor Mitchell said, "This epic new work will support queer people to reclaim a space for faith. This puts queer contemporary music on the orchestral agenda, and bang in the heart of a war scared city. For me, this is symphonic 'activism'; smashing faith, our Northern Irish religious contentions and queer identity together. Northern Ireland is the centre point here, leading from from a place of historical marginalisation, religious discrimination and queers 'fighting back'."

Ruth McCarthy said, "Working with Conor again, this time with the Ulster Orchestra and some of the most vital queer artists in the world, is incredibly exciting. At a time when global LGBTQ+ solidarity is critical, we are proud to present a work that is both deeply contemplative and also a radical act of collective queer joy."

Outburst Queer Arts Festival is an annual explosion of queer art and performance in Belfast. It showcases great local and international queer work and support the development of queer arts at home and internationally. The 15th Annual Outburst will take place 12-20 November 2021, the full programme is available here

The Belfast Ensemble is an emerging collective of internationally established, award-winning Belfast-based artists. Their purpose is the eventual founding of a permanent performance ensemble - world-class theatre and music makers in the city of Belfast - a legacy and a living wage. Their manifesto is 'Made in Belfast / Brought Beyond': engaging with the wider European contemporary music / theatre / design scenes by festival touring, commissioning and drawing upon present trends in writing and performance. The Belfast Ensemble will have no 'home': the city is their stage. Their vision: Art in the hands of Artists.

Founded in 1966, the Ulster Orchestra has been at the forefront of musical life in Northern Ireland and the Orchestra's full-time musicians form the region's only professional symphony orchestra. In 2019, the Ulster Orchestra appointed Daniele Rustioni as its Chief Conductor, a role which commenced at the start of the Orchestra's 2019/20 Season. With a mission to enrich the lives of people living in Northern Ireland, those visiting, and those who encounter it through international touring and regular radio and TV broadcasts with both BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Radio 3, the Orchestra strives for excellence in all it undertakes, be it regular concert performances, learning and community engagement programmes, or creative collaborations across the arts.

