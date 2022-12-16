Christmas Magic Begins This Week With Edinburgh's MagicFest

Edinburgh MagicFest, the biggest event of its kind in Europe, begins this Saturday with a fabulous line-up of Scottish and international performers who will leave audiences delighted, astounded and amazed.

New for this year is Future Magicians, introducing five teenage sorcerers mentored by professional performers in readiness for a very special show of their own.

The talented youngsters are aiming to be the next generation of stage magicians, so this could be the chance for audiences to see the next David Blaine or Harry Houdini.

MagicFest (The Edinburgh International Magic Festival) takes place from 17-31 December. Topping the bill will be Kevin Quantum, Edinburgh's own international star of stage magic, andWorld Champion of Magic, Héctor Mancha, from Spain.

Others such as Lewis Barlow, Tricky Ricky, Billy Reid and Magic Gareth will bring joy, laughter, gasps and wonder with shows for children, families and adults (see below).As ever MagicFest, which has been running since 2010, will be packed withillusions, mind reading, sleight of hand and comedy - plussome great workshops too.

Kevin Quantum, magician and festival organiser, said:"We can promisebig laughs and big gasps with mind-blowing magic from a multitude of magicians. Our aim is to offer great live entertainment at accessible prices and to add some extra sparkle to the festive season.

"We are also proud to be introducing the next generation of performers, who have been getting ready to take the stage by storm through our Future Magicians mentorship initiative."

The mentors (Tricky Ricky, Dan Bastianelli, Lewis Barlow, Elliot Bibby, Adam and Ian Black) have been working with Lady Vermillion, Jack Moodie, Logan Ford, Jamie Leonard and Andrew Manson to help them each perfect an 8-minute performance.

Their big moment comes on 29 December when they will gather at the Scottish Storytelling Centre for the Future Magicians show.

It will be a challenging moment - appearing, perhaps for the first time, in front of a paying audience as part of an international festival of magic.

One of the young magicians is Lady Vermillion (Iola Wallace, aged 16, who attends Leith Academy), who specialises in card magic.

What started as a hobby three years ago is now a serious commitment and she would love to become one of the few female magicians in what is currently an overwhelmingly male profession.

She said:"When you think of a magician, you automatically think of someone male. And it is mostly men.But I'm not too worried about it - I hope it will give me an advantage because it sets me out as different from everyone else."

For Lady Vermillion, Future Magicians is a welcome opportunity. She said:"Getting the advice, experience and a bit of publicity as well is great for someone like me who is only just starting off.

"I'm really looking forward to the show. But it's also quite nerve wracking because there will be other magicians there as well as the public, and they will know what I'm doing - so I'll have to get it exactly right."

Some of the youngsters started doing magic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrew Manson, aged 14 from Glasgow, said:"I began magic during lockdown. I would watch YouTube videos and perform to family and friends over Zoom.

"I do card magic and I am taking part in the Future Magicians because I like magic and performing, so I'm really looking forward to the show."

Jack Moodie, aged 16 from the Grassmarket, has been doing magic for three years and already has his own company (That Magic Jack). He said:"I queued in the rain for a ticket to see Kevin's shows at the 2021 Fringe. I loved what he did as it was fun, fast-moving and a real performance on top of the science based flawless magic.

"During Fringe 2022 I tried my skills on a real audience by doing some busking in the Grassmarket with cups and balls and card tricks.

"And now I'm learning so much on the Future Magicians programme. It's a great opportunity. My mentor Ian Black, and his son Adam, have been so generous with their time and support

"I am interested in being a magician as my career, which I think would be good for me as I am dyslexic."

The mentors are also enjoying the project. Tricky Ricky (Ricky McLeod), who is based in Edinburgh where he is a well-known corporate, children's and family entertainer, sees it as a welcome chance to pass on his own love of magic.

He said:"Becoming a magician was the best thing I ever did. I love it - particularly seeing the look of wonder on children's faces when you perform a trick.

"I caught the bug from my dad Bill McLeod. He had scarlet fever as a child and my grandad took him a book of magic tricks as something to do in hospital. He ended up becoming a semi-professional performer, and was still doing tricks for other residents in his nursing home before he died last year at the age of 90.

"So I'm really enjoying being part of Future Magicians and having the chance to pass on that love of magic and performing to another generation."

Top shows at MagicFest 2022 include

Kevin Quantum's Christmas Special:Straight from★★★★★sell-out shows at the Fringe, Kevin Quantum presents some of his most amazing illusions in a riotously fun family Christmas show. Kevin is joined by one of Scotland's top up-and-coming talents Adam Black - The Magic Circle Young Magician of the Year. Each performance features a special guest.

Hogmanay House:Discover Scotland's Hogmanay traditions in a joyous theatre showwith live music, storytelling, magic and comedy. Hogmanay House makes merry with black buns, lumps of coal, first footing, tall dark strangers and a very strange dance with a herring.Featuring singer/songwriter Ainsley Hamill, mind-reader Drew McAdam, storyteller Andy Cannon, magicianLewis Barlow and composer/musician Ron Jappy.

Héctor Mancha, This is not Magic: World Champion of Magic and Spain's national champion entertains with card magic, comedy, manipulation, parlour magic, hand shadows and storytelling. And it's the only show where all the tricks are explained.

Lewis Barlow, The Way of the Magician:Shrouded in secrecy and mystery, the Way of the Magician is solitary yet fascinating. This internationally-acclaimed magician will take you on a journey to the essence of the accomplished conjurer.

Billy Reid, Watch Closely:A spellbinding evening of sleight-of-hand magic and storytelling. Cards transform into a rainbow, sweets appear from thin air. The★★★★★show concludes with Reid's signature Caledonia routine - the most beautiful card trick in the world.

Magic Gareth, Magic Eye:Kick-ass, eye-bending magic and a whole load of nonsense - plus balloons. Magic Gareth's brand new rip-roaring family show features games, gifts and a whole load of silliness.

Tricky Ricky, Me, My Elf and I:The Trickster returns with a new festive fun show starring Eddie Knox The Elf In The Box. Mischievous rabbit Sonny the Bunny adds madness and mayhem. Tricky Ricky will have you laughing your Christmas Socks off.

Hector Mancha, The Magician is Here - You:Join World Champion of Magic, Hector Mancha, this time for a family-friendly show where the audience does the magic.

Once Upon a Raindrop:Jump on a parachute with kangaroos in Australia, join in a snowball battle with penguins in Antarctica. A funny, cheerful walk-through performance for wee ones and their grown-ups with sensory games and magic.Developed in partnership with Deaf Action, performances areaccessible to d/Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences.

Festival workshops include: