Charles Pas and Courtney May Robertson Will Perform a Double Bill at Edinburgh Fringe

This Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Charles Pas and Courtney May Robertson will present their solo performances in a double bill. This gives the audience the unique opportunity to see the work of two very promising artists. Even though Pas en Robertson are both internationally active, this will be the first time they show their work to the Fringe audience. This double bill is set to take the stage at Dance Base from 13th to 25th of August.

In these two explosive but intimate solo performances by Charles Pas and Courtney May Robertson respectively, desires, memories and conflicts collide in an attempt to embrace the contradictions that make up a multifaceted human. What does it mean when you can't find connection, upheaval takes over, but do you find no other choice than to keep going?

Charles and Courtney place themselves in dystopian in-between spaces to explore what it means when you continually harness yourself. The performers engage in a battle with completely sampled worlds consisting of live sound, video and their own bodies. In these landscapes the elements play each other off like a wild jazz improvisation, and it's anyone's guess who's actually in control.

This double bill presents two physical poems about the continuous, merciless confrontation with self-destruction. Are we doomed to escape from ourselves or are we still salvageable?

Victory Boogie Woogie

In the mime solo Victory Boogie Woogie, Charles Pas immerses himself in a dystopian realm, delving into the constant struggle of self-mastery. As a lost young man, he battles the mundane, attempting to tame it and uncover what lies behind. In this performance, Charles interacts with a live 'sound decor' by musician Rint Mennes, blending everyday sounds with cinematic sound design. A solo of someone trying to get a grip on life that is as sad as it is funny.

the pleasure of stepping off a horse when it's moving at full speed

As a starting point for this interdisciplinary performance, choreographer and performer Courtney May Robertson takes a metaphor for self-control; a rider taming a wild horse. She looks at the struggle between embracing one's true desires, and regulating behaviour in accordance with societal pressures. Visual projections encapsulate Courtney within an octagon spanning 4m in diameter. Through a combination of poetry, dance, and song, she sprints across landscapes of personal desires, memories, and conflicts.The piece was selected for Aerowaves 2023.

