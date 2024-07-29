COME FROM AWAY to Play The King's, Glasgow in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Winner of four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical in London and the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical on Broadway, Come From Away is a smash-hit feelgood show based on an incredible true story.

In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, thousands of air passengers from all over the world were grounded in Canada and this is the tale of the small Newfoundland community that invited these ‘come from aways' into their lives with open hearts.

A joyous story with soaring music, Come From Away focuses on spirited locals and global passengers coming together to forge friendships that will stay with them forever. Featuring real people with real lives - the first female American Airlines captain, the quick-thinking town mayor, the mother of a New York firefighter, the eager local news reporter - these are the characters caught at the start of the moment that changed the course of history and whose stories became a true celebration of hope, humanity and unity.

Starring Natasha J Barnes (Hex at The National Theatre, The Witches of Eastwick at the Sondheim Theatre) as Janice, a TV reporter in Newfoundland as 9/11 happened, Daniel Crowder (Mamma Mia UK and International tour, The Mousetrap at St. Martin's Theatre) as Nick, a Come-From-Away and British oil engineer and Sara Poyzer (Mamma Mia! Novello Theatre, UK and International tours, Billy Elliot the Musical at the Victoria Palace) as Beverley Bass, the First female captain for American Airlines

Full company includes Mark Dugdale, Rosie Glossop, Amanda Henderson. Kirsty Hoiles, Oliver Jacobson. Dale Mathurin, Nicholas Pound, Bree Smith, Jamal Zulfiqar, Angeline Bell. Daniel Cane. Ashleigh Harvey, Alyn Hawke, Kathryn Pemberton and Kevin Yates.

Tony Award-winning director Christopher Ashley, alongside Olivier Award-winning writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein, bring this uplifting true story to the stage in a life-affirming production that has audiences on their feet night after night.

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More