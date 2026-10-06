CINDERELLA to Open at Beacon Arts Centre for Christmas

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The classic fairytale panto Cinderella will run at Beacon Arts Centre from Sunday 6 to Thursday 31 December.

Written by Alan McHugh and directed by Tony Cownie, the Beacon panto has become a firm fixture in Inverclyde's Christmas calendar, bringing families together year after year for a festive dose of laughter, music, magic and good old-fashioned panto fun.

And this year, audiences are invited to believe that all their dreams can come true.

Starring Beacon favourites Jane McCarry as Fairy Godmother/Demonica, Mark Cox and Jimmy Chisholm as the Ugly Sisters Sadie and Senga, alongside Lee Samuel as Buttons, the cast is joined by newcomers Jemma Ferries as Cinderella and Ben McGuinness as Prince Charming.

Cinderella dreams of escaping her life of drudgery and finding the happiness she deserves. And if true love happens to come along at the same time - well, that's panto, isn't it?

All roads lead to the palace and the Royal Ball, with a journey through the Enchanted Forest along the way. But, as ever, getting there won't be quite as straightforward as Cinderella might hope. Standing firmly in her way are her deliciously dastardly stepmother, Demonica Hardup, and her two dim-witted daughters, Sadie and Senga - surely the strangest sisters this side of Skelmorlie. Their sights are firmly set on Prince Charming, his riches and, naturally, his crown jewels. Luckily, Cinderella has a little help. Her Fairy Godmother is ready with her magic wand, although her spells have a tendency to go hilariously wrong. And then there's her loyal best friend Buttons, always ready with a cheerful “Hiya pals!” and a quick-fire comeback. Meanwhile, Prince Charming is a reluctant royal who simply wants to find an ordinary girl who will love him for who he is, rather than what he is.

So, will Cinderella make it to the ball? Will true love win the day? And will Demonica and her daughters get their hands on the crown jewels? There's only one way to find out.

More festive fun at the Beacon

The popular It's A Wonderful Life: A Radio Play on Stage returns on Friday 18 and Saturday 19 December, with performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Presented by local favourites No Nonsense Productions as a live 1940s radio broadcast in front of a studio audience, six actors take on the roles of radio performers who, in turn, bring all the characters of the beloved Christmas classic It's a Wonderful Life to life.

Then, on Sunday 20 December, La Dolce Vita Swing Collective brings some vintage festive sparkle to the Beacon with Cool Yule - A Swingin' Christmas Show. Expect swinging jazz, heartwarming Christmas favourites, dazzling dance numbers and retro glamour as the collective creates its own vintage Christmas wonderland.

The final Royal Conservatoire of Scotland concert of 2026 will take place on Monday 14 December at 7pm, with a special performance celebrating all things festive.

Glaswegian comedian Marc Jennings is bringing his brand-new show to the Beacon - Marc Jennings: If & When. Best known as the host of the hugely popular Some Laugh podcast, Marc has built a reputation for his sharp observations, quick wit and refreshingly honest take on modern life.

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