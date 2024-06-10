CHOKESLAM Comes To Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2024 Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Part confessional, part exuberant oral history of sports entertainment's greatest matches and most loved characters. Acclaimed comedian Tegan Verheul leaves no Stone (Cold) unturned in her unflinchingly raw autobiographical debut that grapples with heartbreak, friendship and the healing power of bloodsport. Riotously funny, unexpectedly touching, brilliantly human. You will leave a wrestling fan.

Returning to the Fringe by popular demand, 'Chokeslam' is a testament to Verheul's mastery in physical storytelling. With minimal set and props, Verheul's commanding presence transforms an intimate stage into a grand arena, engaging the imagination of her audience in a powerful way. Whether you're a hardcore wrestling aficionado or a newcomer to the world of body slams, you're in for an enthralling experience. Last year's run was a smash hit, resonating with a diverse crowd and garnering rave reviews for its universal appeal and Verheul's dynamic performance.

About Tegan

Tegan Verheul stands out as an actor, comedian, and playwright whose talents shine on stage and screen. Born in Canada and now a luminary in London's comedy scene, Verheul's humour and charisma earned her a spot in 'Circuit Breakers', a showcase for the UK's top emerging comedians at the Leicester Comedy Festival in February 2024. She is also a beloved figure in the online wrestling community and on YouTube, regularly appearing on WrestleTalk's companion channel PartsFunKnown and delighting fans on NoRollsBarred and Chaotic Neutral. Following her recent theatrical triumph with the dark comedy 'Surrogates', Tegan Verheul's compelling blend of comedy and commentary cements her status as a fan favourite and a multifaceted entertainer.

Chokeslam will be performed at 5:50pm at Assembly George Square from 31st July - 25th August 2024.

