BriTANick: DUMMY is Coming To The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

US comedy duo Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney have been performing together as BriTANick for almost 20 years. They met in summer camp, made YouTube shorts in college, and have gone all the way to an Emmy nomination and writing for shows like Saturday Night Live and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Their new show Dummy explores the questions: How much control is our past trauma exerting over our present behaviour? How do close partnerships navigate the rocky waters of jealousy? And how many sex-with-puppets jokes is too many sex-with-puppets jokes? These seemingly disparate subjects all thread together beautifully in this intricately crafted show filled with BriTANicK's signature absurdist, pseudo-philosophical, off-the-wall comedy.

Their relationship forms the emotional core of this show, which also explores other duo relationships and the ways that dynamics of interdependence change over time. With music, audience interaction, their signature sketches, and - naturally - time-travel, BriTANicK explores what it means to be a partnership in comedy and life. What is the role of competition when you're meant to be working together? What led these kids to seek out the spotlight from a young age - and are those same goals enough to drive two guys in their late 30s? Dummy shows us behind the curtain of the friendship and introduces us to the inner (bonkers) world and overarching (deeply wacky) considerations that keep these former class-clowns trying to please both external and inner critics.

BriTANick regularly perform to sold-out crowds in NY and LA, and their videos have to date received over 100 million views. Their comedy is fast paced, highly detailed, and delicately constructed, while also giving the impression of two manic hurricanes seemingly always moments from disaster. They take an emotionally resonant foundation and pile it high with creative concepts and smartly constructed jokes, leaving audiences shaking with laughter. Their 2022 Fringe debut was directed by Alex Edelman, and their 2023 and 2024 Soho Theatre runs sold out almost as fast as they went on sale.

BriTANick: Dummy will be performed at Pleasance Courtyard from 31st July - 25th August. Tickets can be booked here: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/britanick-dummy

