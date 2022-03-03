BWW Review: THE STRANGE CASE OF DR JEKYLL AND MR HYDE, National Theatre of Scotland

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde presented by The National Theatre of Scotland is conceived and directed by Hope Dickson Leach, Written by Hope Dickson Leach and Vlad Butucea and is based on the iconic novella by Robert Louis Stevenson. Billed as 'an exciting and unique theatre / cinema hybrid production' this piece was captured live from Leith Theatre and streamed into cinemas across the UK from Sunday 27 February.

Set in late-19th century Edinburgh The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde stars Henry Pettigrew as the mild-mannered Dr Jekyll and the evil within, Mr Hyde and Lorn Macdonald as his lawyer friend Utterson who tries to solve the mystery.

The production was first staged as a theatre/film hybrid but this review is solely based on the recorded film. The black and white piece is definitely atmospheric by itself but I do think I missed out watching it at home on a laptop rather than in a cinema or the spooky surroundings of Leith Theatre.

The styling of the film is excellent but it is difficult to get truly immersed in the plot. While the themes of wealth, greed and vanity projects should still be relevant today something about the dialogue just misses the mark and it's hard to relate to.

This gothic adaptation of Stevenson's classic is beautifully styled but watching the film as a standalone feels like something is missing.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde is showing at cinemas across the UK.

Photo credit: Henry Home