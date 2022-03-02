BWW Review: THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Based on the novel by CS Lewis, this Elliot & Harper and Catherine Schreiber production based on the original production by Sally Cookson first opened at Leeds Playhouse and has now embarked on a UK tour.

It's wartime London and the four Pevensie children are being evacuated to Aberdeenshire. Lucy (Karise Yansen), Edmund (Shaka Kalokoh), Susan (Robyn Sinclair) and Peter (Ammar Duffus) start to explore the mysterious spooky house they have arrived at when Lucy discovers a magical land behind the wardrobe.

Lucy is the most imaginative of the Pevensie children and her siblings mock her for her fantasies. Her brother Edmund shortly discovers that she's telling the truth and that Narnia is real. Edmund embarks on his own adventure in the other world and encounters The White Witch (Samantha Womack) who has cursed Narnia with eternal winter.

Everything about this production is quite simply, magical. Between the puppets, the costume design and the onstage illusions there are so many breathtaking moments throughout. The casting is superb with many of the actors taking on several roles. Womack is utterly bewitching as Jadis, the Queen of Narnia and Chris Jared makes for a majestic Aslan alongside Max Humphries' beautiful puppet design.

This is a classic story that has been wonderfully reimagined and has the audience of all ages completely captivated.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe runs at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow until 5 March.

Photo credit: Brinkhoff Moegenburg

S