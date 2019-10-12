BWW Review: THE DRIFT, Tron Theatre, Glasgow

The Drift is an autobiographical spoken word show by performer Hannah Lavery. The piece explores her family history and growing up in Scotland as mixed race.

The feelings towards her father are complicated and this comes across well through her language. As a child, she idolised a mostly absent father and as a teenager, it grew to resentment.

Lavery delves further into her roots and doesn't shy away from the stark truths of slavery and colonialism. Her father was born in Edinburgh but as a black man was still confronted with 'but where are you FROM from' by ignorant teachers. Shifting from this to her own experiences, it is now the experience of her children facing playground racism in Scotland.

Taking place in a living room setting with the pitter-patter of the rain on the roof of the theatre makes for the perfect atmosphere for this gentle storytelling. Heartbreaking in places, The Drift also makes room for anger and frustration on a personal and societal level.

The Drift is a beautiful exploration of complicated family relationships told with warmth and care.

The Drift is at the Tron Theatre, Glasgow until 12 October

Photo credit: Beth Chalmers





