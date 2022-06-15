BWW Review: SIX, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Six is an Olivier and Tony Award-winning musical written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Six tells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII- from their perspective. Overlooked in favour of their notorious husband, these women are tired of being 'just one word in a stupid rhyme' and are here to tell their version of events.

Originating at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Six takes the format of a pop concert. It's a 90-minute whirlwind where each of the queens takes the mic, competing with the other queens to debate which of them had the most to deal with during their marriages and lives.

First up is Chloe Hart as Catherine of Aragon. Hart has the comedic timing of the role down to a tee and the pipes to carry off "No Way". Understudy Leesa Tulley was on for this performance and it was a real treat to hear a Glaswegian burr during Anne Boleyn's "Don't Lose Ur Head". All six queens were exceptional and gave the impression of being at a massive arena concert. It's a phenomenally fun show that seems to just fly by.

Six has toured the UK consistently since its inception (as well as storming Broadway, North America and Australia) and has just announced further UK dates for 2023. This is the musical's third trip to Glasgow since 2018 and it continues to go from strength to strength with the entire run sold out. It's also a show that knows its audience and encourages filming during the end "Megasix" which really adds to the gig vibe.

Six deserves every single bit of the hype thanks to its excellent songs, inventive script and the incredible talent onstage.

Photo credit: Johan Persson