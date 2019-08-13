BWW Review: ROCKY HORROR SHOW, King's Theatre, Glasgow

First staged in 1973, Rocky Horror Show is a cult phenomenon with a history of huge success from both the 1975 feature film and the stage show. Rocky Horror has a dedicated fanbase and they come out in their droves every tour.

You don't realise how bizarre the plot of Rocky Horror is until you try and explain it to someone who has never seen it before. Naive, newly engaged couple Brad and Janet experience a car malfunction and decide to visit a nearby mansion in the hope of using their phone. There they meet some creepy characters and a transvestite called Frank N Furter that has built himself a muscular man in his laboratory. Oh, and there are aliens as well.

As is usually the case, it is the audience participation that makes Rocky Horror Show truly special. There are traditional lines to shout out at certain points in the script and the occasional prop use, all while decked out in costumes from the show.

The songs are classics for a reason and the whole auditorium is on their feet for "The Time Warp". "Sweet Transvestite" is the grand entrance for Duncan James as Frank N Furter and has just the right amount of build up and sass. James completely owns this role and works incredibly hard for the well-deserved screams at curtain call.

Philip Franks takes on the role of narrator and is perhaps the most playful narrator I've seen. With up to the minute quips in response to the audience heckles he gives the impression of them being off the cuff even if they are rehearsed.

Now in its 46th year, Rocky Horror Show shows no signs of age or slowing down. It is a raucous celebration of all things weird and wonderful and a joy to watch.

Rocky Horror Show runs at the King's Theatre, Glasgow until 17 August.





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories