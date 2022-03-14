BWW Review: MILKSHAKE, Oran Mor, Glasgow

A Play, A Pie and A Pint is a series of lunchtime theatre performances that take place at the Oran Mor in Glasgow. The plays run from Monday to Saturday and your ticket price also includes a pie (vegetarian option available) and a pint (or wine/soft drink). The hour-long plays are hugely popular and the season programme contains a wealth of incredible writers and actors.

This week's offering is Milkshake by Rob Drummond, directed by Finn Den Hertog and stars Ewan Miller as Owen and Richard Conlon as Arthur. Owen has been asked to sit down with Arthur, his victim to offer some sort of explanation and apology for what he did to him. Arthur describes it as 'assault' but Owen disagrees. Conservative politician Arthur was coming out of his surgery when left-wing activist Owen threw a milkshake over him. While on the surface it doesn't seem like the sort of thing where anybody could really get hurt, Arthur explains the consequences of Owen's actions.

Milkshake is a fast-paced piece of theatre that challenges your first impressions of the two men. While Arthur is the one who has been attacked, it is Owen you initially feel for as there's a sense the whole thing has been blown out of proportion. Drummond's writing is very clever in how it unfolds throughout the play. Both actors give a great performance and are strangely likeable and dislikable throughout.

Milkshake runs at the Oran Mor, Glasgow until 19 March.

Photo credit: Jonny Scott