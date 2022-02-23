BWW Review: MATTHEW BOURNE'S NUTCRACKER!, King's Theatre, Glasgow

*****

Tchaikovsky's ballet The Nutcracker is almost 130 years old and Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker! has been around for almost 30 years making it a classic in its own right. Almost a decade to the day since its last outing at Glasgow's King's festival, this lavish production is back to capture the imagination of a new audience.

Much of Act One takes place in Dr Dross' Orphanage for Waifs and Strays. The children are clothed in drab, shapeless costumes. It's not as grim as you might expect, the choreography is utterly joyful as the children look forward to Christmas with the little they have. Wealthier children and the staff at the orphanage mock them and try to ruin their happiness. At the stroke of midnight, Clara's new doll comes to life and takes her on an adventure, away from the misery of the orphanage.

Act Two brings a huge contrast as Clara (Cordelia Braithwaite) arrives in Sweetieland where all the characters from the orphanage have been transformed into candy-themed versions of themselves. Anthony Ward's set design is stunning throughout- particularly during the second Act where the audience audibly gasp at the spectacle.

As with all New Adventure's productions the storytelling is clear and makes ballet accessible for those new to it. The story is playful with great comedic effect and results in a magical evening for all ages.

Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker! is at the King's Theatre, Glasgow until 26 February.