BWW Review: FIBRES, Paisley Arts Centre

Jonathan Watson plays Jack, a working man who fancies himself as a bit of a comedian. Employed in the Glasgow shipyards for years, he's developed mesothelioma from the asbestos. Beanie (Maureen Carr) is the dutiful housewife washing her husbands overalls and she develops the same cancer from breathing in the asbestos dust.

While the asbestos was initially brought in to make ships and buildings safer, it was known to pose a serious risk to health long before use was stopped. While Fibres is very much a personal account of the damage that was done, it's also very informative.

Frances Poet's play is peppered with light humour which makes it even more devastating. Watching Jack and Beanie have playful banter and listening to his terrible jokes makes them relatable and highlights how shattering it is that their lives are being cut short. Taking a look at how their adult daughter Lucy responds to what is happening to her parents shows the impact that the negligence of the shipyards have for years to come.

Fibres is a tragic story that has beautifully told with likeable characters and wonderful performances from all involved.

https://www.citz.co.uk/whatson/info/fibres

Photo credit: Jassy Earl





