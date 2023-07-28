BREED OR BUST Begins At Edinburgh Fringe, August 2

EDINBURGH FRINGE 2023 THEATRE, Human Nature in association with Fringe Management, present the European premiere of BREED OR BUST written and performed by Joyful Raven, directed by Jael Weisman, August 2nd– 27th (not 15th or 22nd) 14.20hrs GILDED BALLOON PATTER HOOSE - COORIE (venue 24)

To breed or not to breed? Award-winning writer/performer Joyful Raven wrestles with this question in her new hit show, Breed or Bust. Brazen and bawdy, Raven combines unabashedly honest storytelling, stand-up and dark humor to navigate the nuances of female reproduction choices. She reflects on her own difficult decisions and battles her primal baby-making instincts. Should she surrender to the role of weird auntie, or start a GoFundMe campaign to freeze her geriatric eggs?

Joyful Raven says – “The birth of this show - pun intended - unintentionally occurred in tandem with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. I didn't know how timely this play would prove to be when I began writing it a few years ago. People often ask me if this show is political. I am never sure how to answer. As a storyteller, I do not preach, lecture or grandstand. I simply tell my story with humor and truth. Yet, with female reproductive choices being criminalized again; with the truth about women's bodies still a taboo subject and our real lived experiences stigmatized; then, yes, this is a political show.”

Joyful Raven (she/her) is a veteran solo performer. Her last show, Tales of a Sexual Tomboy, won Best of the Fringe at the San Francisco International Fringe Festival in 2016, and was dubbed, “…one of the funniest shows now on display on Bay Area stages,” by the SF Chronicle. It enjoyed an Off-Broadway run on 42nd Street in New York City. It was awarded an Encore Performance at the 2017 United Solo Festival in NYC, and appeared at the Los Angeles Women's Theater Festival in 2018. Raven's additional theatre credits include lead actor and co-author of four plays for Prize of Hope winning company Human Nature and co-founder of the ensemble-driven theatre company, Rococo Risqué, winner of SF Weekly Best Theater Ensemble. Joyful has also appeared as an actor in many projects on stage and film, including Odyssey Works, an immersive theatre project; The Pursuit of Happyness, with Will Smith; and Spring Awakening, directed by Broadway and West End director Stafford Arima. She studied theater at Sarah Lawrence College in NY and holds an MFA in theater from UC Davis. She is a well-respected teacher of solo performance and storytelling in the Bay Area where she holds regular classes at the Berkeley Rep School of Theater.

Jael Weisman (he/him) is a founding member of The Dell'Arte Company. During his tenure, he directed most of their early works; received multiple Drama-logue Awards; and, toured extensively throughout South America and Europe to international acclaim. He later directed many productions at San Diego Repertory Theatre, including the American premiere of Peter Barnes' Red Noses, which received numerous awards including the Best Production Award from San Diego Critics Circle. He has had the honor to co-direct and collaborate with such notables as Carlo Mazzone-Clementi and Joe Chaikin and directed the original production of The Dragon Lady's Revenge, which travelled to NY and was awarded an Obie.

Fringe Management are celebrating 22 years at the Fringe and have produced over 90 shows under the stewardship of Michael Blaha and Nigel Miles-Thomas. Michael and Nigel first met in 1990 when they planned and produced the first Hollywood pantomime Cinderella starring Zsa Zsa Gabor. They were the founder producers of The Pajama Men and also won a Fringe First in 2001 with Runt.

Theatre

BREED OR BUST

August 2nd – 28th

Not 15th or 22nd

14.20 hrs (60 mins)

GILDED BALLOON PATTER HOOSE - COORIE

Click Here

0131 622 6552

Tickets

£8.50 - £11

Age suitability 16+

joyful-raven.com