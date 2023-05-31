BEATS ON POINTE Comes to Assembly Festival in August

Performances run 3 – 28 August 2023.  

From Melbourne via London's West End comes Australia's hottest commercial dance theatre production, Beats on Pointe. After a successful debut run last year, Beats on Pointe returns to Assembly Festival this summer with performances at the iconic Assembly George Square Festival hub.  

 

Beats on Pointe is a colourful, fun filled show for the entire family, bringing a high-energy fusion of commercial dance entertainment that intertwines ballet and street dance, along with contemporary and breaking to deliver an all-ages show of non-stop, five-star entertainment. 

  

Featuring a highly talented cast of dance athletes, this tightly choreographed show anchors a dynamic modern story of two opposing dance worlds peppered with breaking, contemporary, acrobatics and captivating dance theatre, as well as freestyle acts, singing, moments of well-timed comedy and a brilliant soundtrack! 

 

Beats on Pointe is produced by Australia's leading commercial dance theatre company, Masters of Choreography. Headed up by Jennifer and Milo Masters, Masters of Choreography have established themselves as a powerhouse in the dance world arena, with sell-out performances, events and showcases throughout Australia, Europe, Asia and the UK.  

Beats on Pointe will run at the Gordon Aikman Theatre at Assembly Festival's George Square hub, 17:40 03 – 28 August 2023.  

 



