Award Winning Novelist Andrew O'Hagan to Premiere First Play THE BALLAD OF TRUMAN CAPOTE At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

The Ballad of Truman Capote, written and directed by Andrew O'Hagan, starring Patrick Moy as Truman Capote is coming to Edinburgh Fringe 2023.

The Plaza Hotel, New York, 28 November 1966. Truman Capote, literary star and author of Breakfast at Tiffany'sand In Cold Blood, is hosting his famous Black and White Ball. With the Vietnam War ongoing, the writer brings Washington power-brokers, Hollywood stars, society hostesses, fashion editors and pop artists, poets and musical celebrities to the party of the century. One hour before the ball begins, Capote holes up in his room for an hour. The Ballad of Truman Capoteis the resulting monologue, a tragi-comical memory play depicting the highs and lows of the invented life, and the price of fame.

Writer and director Andrew O'Hagan said:"As an author, Truman Capote caught something essential about the 20th century. I've always been fascinated by him. He was a great stylist, a courageous little human being, and a witness to some of the great events and personalities of the age. So I wanted to get him onstage. I want audiences to have an intimate hour with one of the most original, funny, and troubling characters of recent times. We live in the age of self-invention, and here he is -the Inventor of Self-Invention."

Truman Capote

"I don't care what anybody says about me so long as it isn't true."

"You can't blame a writer for what the characters say."

Andrew O'Hagan has three times been nominated for the Booker Prize and has won book awards from the LA Times and the American Academy of Arts and Letters. His latest novel Mayflies was a bestseller and a series on BBC1; his book Be Near Me was adapted by The National Theatre of Scotland and ran at The Donmar Warehouse; and his play The Missing was mounted at the Tramway Theatre in Glasgow. The Ballad of Truman Capotereceives its premiere at Edinburgh.

Lindsey Milligan has worked in theatre for over twenty years. A graduate of Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh, she has been Stage & Company Manager in productions all over the world. She is now a Partner at Savages Personal Management talent agency and an independent producer, based in London and Scotland.

Patrick Moy trained at RADA. Theatre workincludes Joyce's Women, Hamlet, The Importance of Being Earnest, She Stoops to Conquer, A Life (Abbey Theatre, Dublin), The Treaty(Fishamble/ National Concert Hall, Dublin/Embassy of Ireland, London), A Holy Show(Verdant Productions/Mermaid Theatre/Pleasance, Edinburgh/Peacock, Dublin), The Omission of the Family Coleman(Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath), The Weir(Sherman, Cardiff/Tobacco Factory, Bristol), A Midsummer Night's Dream(AFTLS, US tour/Cockpit, London), The Sound of Music, Abigail's Party, Translations, The Lieutenant of Inishmore (Curve, Leicester), Richard ll (Ouroboros/Everyman, Cork/Peacock, Dublin), Anglo the Musical(Verdant Productions/Kite Entertainment/Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin), The Playboy of the Western World, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Glass Menagerie (Lyric, Belfast), The Madness of George lll (Theatre Royal Bath/West End), The Taming of the Shrew(RSC/West End), The Merchant of Venice (RSC), Titus Andronicus, The Comedy of Errors (Shakespeare's Globe), The Duchess of Malfi, The Revenger's Tragedy(Loose Canon, Dublin), Elizabeth (Kabosh, Belfast), Amadeus (Ouroboros, Dublin), The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, The Crippleof Inishmaan(Leicester Haymarket), The Clearing(Shared Experience), King Matt(TAG, Glasgow), The Playboy of the Western World, Peter Pan, Macbeth, Lovers (Lyceum, Edinburgh), Macbeth(Battersea Arts Centre, London). Film & TV workincludes Official Secrets (Classified Films), The Daisy Chain(Subotica Entertainment), The Big Bow Wow(TV3) and voicing a regular character on Footy Pups(CBeebies). Radio work includes plays for BBC and RTÉ. He has narrated over thirty audiobooks.He was nominated for Best Male Performance at the Dublin Fringe Festival and for the Ian Charleson Award andshortlisted for Best Voice Performance at the British Animation Awards.As a writer, he has been published in the Bridport Prize Anthology