Award Winning Actor Tim Hardy Performs THE TRIALS OF GALILEO at Greenside Venues in Edinburgh

Acclaimed stage and screen actor Tim Hardy is bringing his critically acclaimed solo show, The Trials of Galileo to Greenside Venues in Edinburgh from 4 - 26 August. He was awarded Best Actor in a play for his role as Galileo at the Buxton Fringe Festival in 2022 and has just been nominated for an Offie Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for The Journey to Venice at the Finborough Theatre. Written and directed by Emmy Award winning film maker Nic Young, it tells the gripping story of Galileo's heresy trial in 1634.

Tim Hardy's outstanding stage career includes work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, including MaratSade, directed by Peter Brook, which played on Broadway before being turned into a feature film. West End credits include Hotspur in Henry IV and Dauphin in Henry V opposite Tim Dalton, Rupert in Melon by Simon Gray, with Alan Bates, The Spartan in Lysistrata directed by Sir Peter Hall, Alan in Mary Barnes opposite Simon Callow at the Royal Court, and Perchik in Fiddler on the Roof in the original production at Her Majesty's Theatre. He has appeared in popular TV shows playing David Manners in EastEnders and Arthur Taylor in Oscar Wilde and films The Duellists, Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Marat/Sade. Currently can be seen as Father Pietra in Dangerous Liaisons for Starz. He has been an Associate Teacher at RADA since 1994.

Tim Hardy said: I've been performing Nic Young's text, 'The Trials of Galileo' since 2009, and we have created interest and debate - sometimes heated! - wherever we've gone. Galileo is one of the most fascinating 'outsiders' in history, and his story continues to enthral a modern audience because everything he faced, the moral choices he had to make, are as relevant to our society now as they ever were.

Tim is performing The Trials of Galileo in the Mint Studio, Greenside Venues Infirmary Street at 10.15am 4 - 26 August, excluding Sunday 13 August and Sunday 20 August. There will be a relaxed performance for neurodiverse audiences on Friday 11 August.

About the Show

The Trials of Galileo is written by Nic Young, and in 2015 gained many 5-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe. Over the last few years Tim has played Galileo throughout the UK, USA, Spain and in Malta. He is delighted to be bringing the show back to festival audiences.

"'Proof' denies faith, and without faith we are nothing. The universe is a divine miracle, Galileo, not a clockwork toy." Pope Urban (1624) In this reprimand by Pope Urban is Galileo's tragedy, a mistaken belief that if he supplied the church with proof, he would enlighten the world while escaping persecution. Galileo never understood his differences with the Church were not about reason, logic, and scientific fact. They were about politics. When he finally came to realise this, it was too late.