Autumn Season at the Pavilion

There’s a wee nip in the air, the pumpkins are getting ready to be picked and it won’t be long until the Autumn season is kicking off at the Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow. The iconic theatre has announced a programme chock-full of laughs, drama and music to keep us toasty in the upcoming months. Returning to the well-established roots of the venue, Scottish-led shows are a highlight this Autumn. From The National Theatre of Scotland, favourite David Ireland is back at the venue after causing a stir with CYPRUS AVENUE earlier this year. Featuring Jack Lowden and Sean Gilder, THE FIFTH STEP is Ireland’s grimly comic, provocative new play about men, intimacy and what we choose to put our faith in. On 23rd - 27th September Inspector Rebus is back in A GAME CALLED MALICE, a brand-new story by the inimitable Ian Rankin. Expect suspects, clues and danger with every twist and turn - and a shocking discovery will send this game called ‘Malice' hurtling towards a gasp-inducing conclusion.

GLASGOW KISS will be bringing legendary Glaswegian tunes to the Pavilion on the 30th September - 5th October in a new musical featuring songs by artists such as Texas, Simple Minds, Gerry Cinnamon and many more! And the ever-popular WHEN WE WERE YOUNG by Scottish company GEEZ A BREAK Productions returns on 16th & 17th August, a heartbreaking and hilarious play about the stolen youth of Glasgow’s Young Team culture. If it’s a rollocking good night out you’re after, Australian superstar Jason Donovan comes to Glasgow from 28th October - 2nd November in Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. The legendary performer reprises his iconic role as the captivating Frank-n-Furter across the UK, following a sold-out Australian Tour in 2024.

Other upcoming musical highlights include T.REXTASY (6th October), SUPREME QUEEN (16th October) and HUGH & CRY (25th & 26th October). And for non-stop belly laughs, comedy highlights include ED BYRNE (22nd September), STUART HAY (19th October), Grace Campbell (6th November), Frank Skinner (15th November) and Scottish favourites CHRISTOPHER MACARTHUR-BOYD (8th November) and GARY FAULDS (16th November). And the changing seasons mean one thing - the Pavilion Panto is just around the corner! Join all your favourites as we head for an adventure in Cludgie Castle in BEAUTY & THE BEASTIE. With all the usual mischief, music and mayhem of a Pavilion panto, this year’s show is one Christmas treat you don’t want to miss off your list! There’s something for everyone at the Pavilion this Autumn - for full listings, please visit the website or pop in to the venue where the brand new brochure is available for pick up.

