Australian Stand Up Amos Gill Returns To Edinburgh Next Month

Incisive and intelligent, multi award-winning comedian Amos Gill will return to the Edinburgh Fringe with more boundary pushing standup that is equal parts challenging and acerbic - but always hilarious.

At the 2024 Adelaide Fringe, Amos was on the receiving end of a tabloid hit piece and 'cancellation' for something he didn't say. Against advice, he took legal action against the paper resulting in a win against click bait journalism. Going Down Swinging delivers huge laughs, taking aim at the unholy alliance of corporations and cancel culture, identity politics, and the inconsistencies of woke culture.

With razor-sharp wit, Amos dissects modern society's hypocrisies and absurdities of anti-straight white male sentiment and deftly lampoons the quirks of his Croatian heritage. Expect relentlessly funny anecdotes about his battle with an airline over their one-beer policy for Australians and unfiltered observations on race relations, gender, and economic disparity.

Amos Gill is a highly acclaimed comedian who has conquered Australia's comedy scene and is one of the hottest new headliners on the US club circuit. His 2023 Edinburgh debut enjoyed sold out shows and rave reviews. His extensive TV credits include appearances at the Just for Laughs Australia show at the Sydney Opera House, ABC TV's Comedy Up Late series and All-Stars Comedy Gala at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Amos has also gained a legion of fans around the world having toured with Jim Jefferies, including performing for a sell-out crowd at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden and London's O2 Arena. In the last year he has been selected to perform at the Netflix is a joke festival and JFL Montreal.

Before moving to the US, Gill co-hosted a ratings winning breakfast radio show on Adelaide's Hit107 for 4 years as well as hosting ABC TV's Wacky World Beaters and Channel 7's Footy Plus. He was also a regular guest on Jimeoin's FIFA World Cup comedy commentary series The Full Brazilian (SBS) and Ten's Celebrity Name Game and Studio Ten. He's also a qualified, but poor, lawyer.

