Annie George and Flore Gardner present Twa. Live drawing and captivating storytelling weave together the modern story of women's silencing and resistance with a retelling of the Greek myth of Philomela.

Written and performed by Annie George with animated live visuals by Flore Gardner and directed by Saffy Setohy. Tech Cube 0 @ Summerhall, 4 - 28 August 2022 (not 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21-23, 25, 27), 19:20 (20:25), 12+.

Twa is a twisted, memoiristic fairytale, which blends the theatrical storytelling of highly respected, award-winning, writer and performer Annie George, with Scots-French visual artist Flore Gardner's animated, onstage live drawings and projections. in a compelling, vivid and highly visual production.

In Twa, a contemporary tale is interwoven with a re-telling of the gruesome Greek myth of Philomela - based on the version in Ovid's Metamorphoses - who is raped by her brother-in-law who cuts out her tongue so she cannot tell what happened to her, so she weaves her story into a cloth and with her sister seeks her grisly revenge on the rapist. Both stories are about women who have been silenced but who find other ways of saying things that cannot be said.

With dark poetic text, startling imagery, music and sound design, Twa is about duality, the ways in which identities are split and reclaimed, mirroring the lives and work of the two collaborators, as women, mothers and artists. It holds deep contemporary resonances to the continued struggle for women to be heard, assert ownership over their lives, language, narratives, by using the creative act as a form of resistance.

Annie George said of Twa:"Despite being from different disciplines, Flore and I bonded, perhaps because we are older and had lived a bit, both pulled in many directions, both deeply immersed in our art, recognising that it was a form of resistance to the ways we are expected to behave in the world, as mothers, daughters, women. There's a difference between 'work' and 'art', though these terms are used interchangeably in theatre today, which is more about the commodification of art, art as a product, something to sell. It's something we talk about a lot. Art is about ideas, and we've tried to pour ours into our show in a way that works on different levels, accessible, dark but beautiful."

A uniquely diverse, female-led company of creative artists have collaborated on Twa to further the representation of the artistry, stories and lived experiences of artists and people of colour, on the Scottish stage.

Twa is presented in rep with Annie George's Home is Not The Place which is at Summerhall's Tech Cube 0 on alternate dates to Twa running from 3 - 27 August on Aug 5, 7, 9,11, 13,17,19, 21, 23, 25 and 27. For more information visit www.anniegeorge.net.